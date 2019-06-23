Fortnite Season 10 May Require PC Upgrade to Use

Fortnite Season 10When Fortnite Season 10 arrives, it may mean an upgrade for those planning to use the game on some older or out of date personal computers. A recent update via Epic Games is indicating that there is a new “absolute requirement” for the popular game on PCs. So some gamers may be needing to purchase new equipment.

A report from TechRadar on June 22 suggests that a DirectX 11 graphics card was a recommended requirement but is now absolutely required to use Fortnite Season 10. An official update from Epic said that Fortnite Season 10 won’t be compatible with older graphics cards any longer.

Epic mentioned in their official statement that the reason for the new requirements is so they can “focus our development and testing efforts to further optimize the Fortnite experience for all players.”

The good news for many gamers is that the compatible graphics cards date back to 2009 from AMD and 2010 from Nvidia. Those should be fine and have the DirectX-compatible hardware on them. However, those gamers who have older PCs or laptops they’ve used to play the Fortnite game will probably be forced to upgrade soon. There are still a lot of older, lower-end models available that are compatible. Some of the DirectX 11 cards go back to Windows Vista systems.

The Fortnite lineup of games including Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite: Battle Royale has been around since September of 2017. They allow for multiplayer team-ups and competition in an ever-expanding online world. Since then, the game has gone through all sorts of updates bringing new weapons, vehicles, items, locations, and modes to the game.

The expectation is that the new Fortnite Season 10 will arrive sometime in early August. The Fortnite Season 9 is officially set to end August 1, so the tenth season could follow a day later. So far, no details have arrived for what will be included in the brand new season of the game.