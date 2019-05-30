Autism Is Caused At Least In Part By Gene Mutations

Autism is one of the most common developmental disorders that plagues modern children. It is also one of the fastest-growing. We don’t know whether physicians are getting better at diagnosing it or if some external factor is actually causing cases of autism to rise, though one thing’s for sure – we have no ways of curing the disorder, identifying fetuses who will be born with autism, or reducing its risk of occurrence.

Princeton University is an Ivy League school, priding itself in bring one of the best colleges in the United States. A group of researchers at Princeton University recently made a major discovery in how autism is created or formed in humans.

The team of researchers published a work titled “Whole-Genome Deep-Learning Analysis Identifies Contribution of Noncoding Mutations to Autism Risk” in the popular academic journal Nature Genetics earlier this week, in which they found that mutations play a big role in developing autism.

The study collected the human genomes of 1,790 families, all of which had just one child who was on the autism spectrum, with the rest of the nearly 1,800 family units not having any developmental disorders.

The human genomes that the researchers collected contained about 120,000 different mutations. They sorted through every single one of them to find out if any of the mutations modified the behavior of any genes in persons who are on the autism spectrum.

While the study was far from figuring out exactly what factors cause autism, the team of Princeton University researchers applied artificial technology to come up with potentially thousands of mutations that possibly cause autism or do something that sets up people for getting autism.

If you don’t have an idea already, proteins are effectively made by genes in the human body, which are like recipes for baking cakes – if only cakes were proteins.

Gene mutations form proteins that are also mutated. These proteins have their functions severely disrupted, all thanks to genes.

The recent study also serves as the very first piece of evidence that mutations in administrative DNA can, in fact, cause diseases in humans.

Without the artificial intelligence that was available to all of the researchers, they would not have been able to even start to look for all of the mutations in the expansive organic database of info better known as DNA.