The Noteworthy Accomplishments Of Belinda Stronach

You can’t mention the women who are revolutionizing the business world without mentioning Belinda Stronach. Belinda is a renowned Canadian businesswoman and philanthropist. She is a former MP in the house commons of Canada. From 2005 to 2006, Belinda served as the Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and was also responsible for Democratic Renewal.

Belinda currently serves as the Chairperson and President of the Stronach Group. The exceptional businesswoman is also the Chairperson of Acasta Capital. She is part of the team that runs the Yves Landy Foundation, a foundation that helps train people in the manufacturing sector. She was also a board member of Tesma International Inc., Decoma International Inc. and Intier Automotive Inc. Belinda was also one of the brains behind the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council.

Achievements As President And Chairman Of The Stronach Group

Belinda Stronach has helped the Stronach Group to develop cerebral strategies that have made it a force to reckon with in the entertainment and real estate world. She has also helped the reputable firm to bring on board outstanding talents. Under Belinda’s leadership, the company has penetrated new regions and is winning more and more customers.

Political Accomplishments

During his stint as the Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, Belinda helped the Canadian government establish sound policies and laws. Currently, Canada is one of the most democratic nations in the world. Belinda is also advocates for gender equality.

Awards And Recognition

Belinda efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. She is a recipient of many awards. In early 2,000, for instance, she was recognized as one of the most promising future leaders by the World Economic Forum. In 2002, Fortune Magazine ranked her among the top five most powerful women in the world of business.

Belinda was also named among Canada’s Top 40 under 40 Business Innovators of the Year in 2002. But that’s not all. In 2004, the talented businesswoman was ranked among the world’s 100 Most Influential People by the TIME Magazine. Belinda Stronach is also a recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award. She also received the Beth Shalom Humanitarian Award. The Michael G. DeGroote School of Business also gave her an honorary doctorate of law in recognition of her contributions in the business world and public life.

Philanthropy

Besides being a talented businesswoman, Belinda Stronach is also a renowned philanthropist. She has contributed millions of dollars towards charity. Belinda has also founded numerous national and international charitable organizations that are helping the world fight poverty. For instance, she is the brains behind Belinda’s Place, an organization that helps homeless women get shelter and food. The organization also equips homeless women with skills to secure employment. She also runs The Belinda Stronach Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on improving the lives of young girls and aboriginal youth in developing nations. The organization provides the target beneficiaries with educational opportunities.