Amit Kleinberger Heads World’s Largest Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Business

Since 2008, Amit Kleinberger who is currently 33 years old has been the Chief Executive Officer of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Menchie’s is currently the largest self-serve frozen yogurt company in the world with over 370 locations. Kleinberger runs the organization from its company headquarters in Encino, California.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt stores offer tart and sweet varieties of frozen yogurt. Customers pull the yogurt from machines themselves, and they are able to choose from a variety of toppings that include fruit, nuts and candies. In California alone, there are around 50 of the yogurt stores.

Kleinberger’s journey into the world of business began at an early age when he was inspired by a movie starring Michael J. Fox entitled The Secret of My Success. The movie is about a young college graduate who takes on the task of navigating the brutal business world in New York City. Kleinberger notes that the movie was not meant for children, but in spite of this fact, it moved him greatly toward his future endeavors.

Amit Kleinberger was originally from Jerusalem where he was born and spent his childhood. He began his entrepreneurial pursuits as a child in middle school selling party supplies to students. Kleinberger remarks that this business was more lucrative during the holidays. For an 11-year-old, the income seemed very rewarding to him, and he considers it to be his first real foray into the business world.

Kleinberger also has a military background, having enlisted in the Israeli armed forces when he was 18 years old. He was motivated to gain leadership skills, and the military was purported to be a place to acquire such skills. For three years, Kleinberger served in active duty and attained the rank of Sergeant. His commander taught him that the best way to lead others is by example.

Shortly after the year 2000, Kleinberger moved to Santa Monica, CA and enlisted in college with the goal of becoming an attorney. At that same time, he opened a cellphone equipment company that immediately achieved success. Kleinberger realized that the business was a greater financial opportunity than his academic career, so he dropped out of college to devote his time and effort to the company.

Before Kleinberger became the CEO of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, he had owned several businesses that he built and sold for profit. Menchie’s was originally founded and operated by a husband and wife with their first store that they established in Valley Village. They immediately began looking for opportunities to franchise their business. Shortly thereafter, Kleinberger joined their organization and helped them launch the expansion.

Since Kleinberger took over, the number of stores grew to 377 after only six years. An additional 500 or more are expected to open in the next three years. There are currently around 5000 employees of the organization in locations throughout the United States and 20 other countries.

The yogurt stores in other countries tailor their offerings to fit the tastes of the indigenous people. As the business expands worldwide, Kleinberger feels that the headquarters should remain in Encino as his family has settled in the area.

Learn more about Amit Kleinberger: https://www.fastcompany.com/person/amit-kleinberger