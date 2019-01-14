Nintendo Rumored to Add 22 New Snes Games to Switch Online

Switch gamers may soon have access to nearly two dozen addition Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games. According to Digital Trends, Nintendo is preparing to add 22 new SNES games to its Nintendo Switch Online service.

Launched Sept. 19, 2018, Nintendo Switch Online is a premium service that allows Switch gamers to play multiplayer games over the internet. The Switch already supported local wireless multiplayer, which uses wireless ad hoc network (WANET) technology to couple two Switch consoles for multiplayer gaming. Unfortunately, the two consoles must be located within the 65 feet of each other. With Nintendo Switch Online, however, Switch gamers from across the world can play together.

Nintendo Switch Online offers more than just online multiplayer gaming; it offers free games as well. When Nintendo originally launched the service, it included 20 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games as a perk to attract more subscriptions. The games are available in digital format, and all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download them to their console at no additional charge.

But Nintendo may have plans expand the service’s offerings to include 22 new SNES games. When scouring through the Nintendo Switch Online’s code, a data miner came across the titles of nearly two dozen SNES games, none of which are currently offered through the service. Therefore, the company is likely planning to release these games on Nintendo Switch Online.

Some of the SNES games listed in the Nintendo Switch Online’s code include “Contra 3,” “Star Fox,” “Star Fox 2,” “Demon’s Crest,” “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Mario All-Stars” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past.”

With the success of its Super NES Classic Edition console, perhaps Nintendo has acknowledged the nostalgia-driven demand for classic SNES games and now wants to capitalize on it by bringing SNES games to Nintendo Switch Online. But until Nintendo officially confirms the new SNES games on Nintendo Switch Online, Switch gamers will have to cross their fingers and hope that it comes true.

Nintendo Switch Online is available for $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. The company also offers a family plan for $34.99 per month that provides access for up to eight family members.