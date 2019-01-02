Lime Crime is now an established presence on the Internet. The company provides customers and forward-thinking fashion divas with a range of expressive beauty products. These products are widely hailed as vegan and cruelty-free, and this is an important part of the relationship with the public. Being attractive is a definition that now includes the production process itself, and this resonates powerfully with the young generation of fans. The company even created a term of endearment for Lime Crime customers who are exceptionally loyal; they are called unicorns. These customers are known for their enthusiasm when the company releases new products.

The brand seeks to push the limits of beauty and fashion through innovating marketing, public outreach and consumer engagement. Lime Crime uses innovative strategies to create relationships with loyal customers, and this continues to be a core strategy as the brand continues to grow and change. The original members were Doe Deere and Mark Dumbelton, and they started the company in 2008.

It was designed to be an online brand that provides customers with a wide range of textures and colors for self-expression. The marketing strategy focuses on encouraging creativity through the creative mixing of new color combinations. This includes a variety of makeup and hair products, which can be recombined in new and exciting ways. The brand is known for its ability to create unique looks that really pop and stand out in a crowd.

New Ownership, New Leadership

Lime Crime is now over 10 years old, and it has gone through many changes during this period. The founding member, Doe Deere, passed the torch onto Stacy Panagkis in 2018. The brand was acquired by Tengram Capital Partners in 2018, and some believe that the ability of Lime Crime to attract the attention of major fashion labels was partly responsible for the investment. Top names that now carry the Lime Crime brand include Bloomingdales, Ulta.com and Riley Rose. The brand also made a splash in the United Kingdom as a partner with Cult Beauty.

Afterwards, they aligned with Selfridges and FeelUnique to expand their reach into the UK market. The future of the organization includes plans to expand markets and add more retail outlets to the existing distribution chain. Customers who connect with the products online will now be able to access physical retail franchises. This is an exciting prospect for many established unicorns in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The private equity firm’s interest in Lime Crime demonstrates that the product line continues to demonstrate longevity. Even though this is a transition that has raised a lot of speculation about the condition of Lime Crime, the online base of customers continues to express support for the popular product lines. During this transition period, the company has also changed the leadership of the organization, which will now be led by Stacy Panagakis. As the former general manager of Fresh, a popular New York company, she now joins Lime Crime as the CEO in order to facilitate the necessary changes. Internal structures can determine the direction of any company, and Ms. Panagakis brings a range of experiences within the beauty and fashion industry to her new executive role.

Anticipating Future Growth

The future of the organization is now being shaped by the new ownership, which promises to bring the products to their fullest potential. Richard Gersten is a partner at Tengram Capital Partners, and he expressed his public support of the beauty brand. He noted that the consumers of Lime Crime express an unusually high degree of excitement and support with each new product release, and this constitutes a loyal following that can survive any challenges faced by the company, brand or leadership.

The brand has galvanized an entire generation of young people with the prospects of creating expressive looks with unique products. The new CEO stated the belief that the brand’s original vision should continue. It combines an approachable image for the public while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical beauty products. The brand created a magical world where customers can indulge in this universe of color, texture and self-expression.

With the assistance of Sasha Valentine, the Chief Creative Officer, Lime Crime will continue to inspire unicorns around the world to express their ideas of beauty in new and creative ways. The founding member of the company will continue to serve on the Board of Directors where she can continue to promote the idea of beauty as an expression of freedom. She encourages unicorns to take this message and internalize it into their daily lives. Ms. Deere still expresses excitement over the future of the brand, and she is confident that the new leadership will be able to take the products to a new level of success. As the premiere online cult beauty brand, Lime Crime’s future seems as bright as the latest makeup and hair kit.