Alfonso Ribeiro, Orange Shirt Kid’s Mother Sue Epic Games

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve most likely heard of the video game Fortnite. There are some 125 million Fortnite players across mobile, PC, and video game consoles, making it the most popular game of 2018. Fortnite, produced by Epic Games, is a series that is currently two games deep: Fortnite: Battle Royale and Fortnite: Save the World.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is, by far, the most played of the two video games. Players can engage in live, online multiplayer games with players from around the world on any console, meaning PC, mobile, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players can all join the same game and compete with one another equally. Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the few major online multiplayer games that hosts up to 100 users, making the game’s lobbies some of the largest in all of modern video gaming.

In the more popular of the two video games, players fight in teams or individually against one another in hopes of clinching the title of the last man standing, also known within the game as a Victory Royale!

One of Fortnite’s most popular features is dancing. In most cases of virtual, in-game dancing, players dance when they kill others. This holds especially true whenever victorious players pull off lucky or unlikely kills.

Although dancing is also one of Fortnite’s most signature options, Epic Games is currently facing a sleuth of lawsuits from various suitors over stealing their dances.

The cross-platform survival game sourced its Orange Justice emote, another term for its animated dances, from the so-called “Orange Shirt Kid.” Found on Twitter with the handle @Kid_Fortnite12, the mother of the sensational Orange Shirt Kid sued Epic Games months ago for stealing her son’s dance moves without compensation.

Epic Games held a contest known as BoogieDown in an attempt to generate user interaction and brand awareness across social media by welcoming individuals to post videos of them dancing. The dance used by the winner of the contest would be added to the game. Even though Orange Shirt Kid’s dance didn’t manage to win the competition, widespread fan support resulted in the dance being added to Fortnite.

More recently, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro filed a lawsuit against Epic Games for not being compensated from the use of the so-called “Carlton dance.”