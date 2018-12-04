Microsoft Is Developing a New Chromium-Based Web Browser

It’s been a little over three years since Microsoft released its Edge web browser for the Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Server 2016 operating systems. However, the tech giant is reportedly already working on its successor. According to The Verge, Microsoft is developing a new web browser to replace Edge.

Known as Anaheim, Microsoft’s new web browser will use the Chromium browser’s code. Not to be confused with Chrome, Chromium is an open-source web browser created by Google. Google started the Chromium project back in September 2008 in an effort to improve the browsing experience for internet users. In 2008, Google released a separate web browser, known as Chrome, using the source code from Chromium.

Given the success of Chrome, it shouldn’t come as surprise to learn that Microsoft is developing a web browser using similar source code. Chromium is fast, efficient and secure. And because it’s an open-source project, Microsoft can copy and use the browser’s source code to develop its own Anaheim browser without infringing upon Google’s intellectual property.

Why doesn’t Microsoft just improve Edge rather than replacing it with a new Chromium-powered web browser? For starters, Edge runs a completely different source code. Although it supports Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Cortana, the source code lacks support for ActiveX and Helper Objects. Furthermore, Edge has suffered from a myriad of performance issues. Countless users have reported freezing, failed rendering, spontaneous closing and slow speeds.

Microsoft has struggled to penetrate the web browser market. The company’s Internet Explorer was once the preferred web browser among internet users. In 2007, it was used by more than 90 percent of U.S. internet users. With the rise of Google, though, Chrome has since taken its place. Statistics show that nearly half of all U.S. internet users use Chrome, compared to just 5 percent for Internet Explorer and 4 percent for Edge.

Microsoft is expected to announce its Anaheim web browser by the end of November.