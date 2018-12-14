Life-Saving App Available In Three St. Louis-Area Counties

There is a new app available that can potentially save lives. The name of the app is Pulse Point. It is available in three counties that are in the St.Louis area.

First responders from multiple departments in the area revealed the app on December 13, 2018. If someone calls 911 to report that there is a cardiac arrest, then everyone who has the app and is within a quarter of mile of the emergency will be notified. It will let them know that CPR is needed.

Chris McCarthy works for the Fenton Fire District. He stated that the app will turn people into a community of lifesavers. The app is available in Jefferson County, St. Louis County and Franklin County. First responders have stated everyone should learn CPR because it can save a life before the paramedics arrive.

Officials are hoping that more lives will be saved. Sudden cardiac arrest is the top cause of death in America. It is estimated that 325,000 people die from sudden cardiac arrest. It is free to download the Pulse Point app. Not only does the app let you know when someone near you has gone into cardiac arrest but it also tells you where the nearest automated external defibrillator is.

An automated external defibrillator, or AED, is a device that analyzes a person’s heart rhythm. It will then advise a shock if necessary. The shock will stop the heart and re-start it so that it can have a normal rhythm. It is available for the Android and iOS device.

The effectiveness of CPR can vary. However, studies have shown that the earlier it is administrated, the more likely a person is to survive. A person’s chance of surviving are even greater if an AED is used. Early CPR will also get blood flowing to the brain. This will reduce the chances of a person suffering permanent brain damage.