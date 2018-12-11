Instagram’s C-Suite Is Finally Getting Its Ducks In A Row

Social media has taken the world by storm over the past decade. You probably wouldn’t bother fact-checking the assertion that more than three-quarters of American adults are plugged into social media on one platform or another, whether that’s Pinterest, YouTube, or more-personal networks like Facebook or Instagram. Over two full years ago, the Pew Research Center, the granddaddy of all things related to research here in the United States, found that nearly eight out of 10 United States-residing adults had a Facebook account. In that same study, Instagram was proud to learn that roughly one-third of all Americans either regularly browsed its platform or owned an account on the image-heavy network.

Although Facebook is still the pilot on the proverbial plane of social media exposure, Instagram follows closely behind the 2004-founded, blue-and-white platform. It’s still hard to believe that Facebook was thought up in a Harvard University dorm room by a soon-to-be college dropout.

While Facebook is lucky to still have Mark Zuckerberg atop its corporate structure, Instagram certainly can’t say the same. Founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom jumped ship earlier this year in September.

Unlike most corporate C-suite departures, neither Kevin or Mike gave explanations for leaving the company. Earlier in 2018, now-former executive Jan Koum left Instagram’s corporate ladder. Koum is the co-creator of WhatsApp and was highly skilled in software development. Her departure left Instagram without a programming genius to fill its executive-level head of programming position.

It’s quite likely that Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, after Facebook found itself in the middle of a nasty public relations storm after it was revealed that none of its users’ information was safe from mobile app developers or research firms like Cambridge Analytica, a company that paid big money for some tens of millions of Facebook users’ account information. For those who don’t remember, the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica was all but proven to have used the data it got its proverbial corporate hands on in researching how to sway the political opinions of voters across the United States.

Just now, in the last month of 2018, Instagram has begun to fill the handful of vacancies left by the departure of its two co-founders and other high-level employees who left the likes of the company in tandem. Once a product executive, Vishal Shah is now the head of product of the social media site.

Adam Mosseri filled the role of CEO of Instagram after he was bumped up on the ladder from the position Shah most recently filled.