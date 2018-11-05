Will the Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong Come to Mobile?

Nintendo proved it’s still the king of video games when it released the Nintendo Switch video game console in 2017. Now it may be shaking up the market again.

Digital Trends has reported that Nintendo is looking to release Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and Mario vs. Donkey Kong for mobile. Earlier this month, Nintendo filed two trademarks for the franchises as “program for home video game machine, downloadable video game program, and program for smartphone.”

Nintendo’s most recent Zelda release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was universally applauded by tech critics and casual gamers alike for its immersive game play. Unlike previous Zelda releases, The Legend of Zelda invites players to explore the land of Hyrule on their own and at their own pace. The open nature of the game means that tasks required to beat the game can be completed in any order.

Nintendo has seen success in its previous smartphone game releases, Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run. As Forbes reported in February, Fire Emblem Heroes raked in almost $300 million in its first year. The free-to-play role-playing game offers in-game purchases. In-app purchases have proven to be a lucrative business for gaming and mobile companies alike since it offers users an incentive to keep playing the game with better and fancier equipment for a small fee. Super Mario Run, released in 2016, is a side-scrolling game filled with familiar Mario details: pipes, blocks, and fire-breathing piranha plants.

Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has said he’s looking to expand Nintendo’s mobile gaming arm into a lucrative $1 billion business. If these trademarks are any indication, Nintendo is serious about that move. Of course, the trademarks do not confirm that these games will be released for mobile, but it’s definitely something to keep fans excited for Nintendo’s next releases.