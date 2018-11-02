‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Tops the Charts With $750 Million Sales in 3 Days

It’s been eight years since Rockstar Games released its critically acclaimed third-person video game “Red Dead Redemption.” On Oct. 26, however, the New York-based game development company launched a sequel to the western-themed game. And while analysts were expecting strong sales for “Red Dead Redemption 2,” new reports show that Rockstar Games has shattered these expectations.

According to Forbes, “Red Dead Redemption 2” generated $750 million in sales within just three days of being released. In a statement, Rockstar Games said that it was the “biggest opening weekend” of any movie or video game in history.

Upon reading Rockstar Games’s statement, you may assume that no other video game has generated at least $750 million in sales within the first three days of its release, but this isn’t true. “Red Dead Redemption 2” set a new record for three-day weekend sales and not weekday sales.

When Rockstar Games released “Grand Theft Auto V” on Sept. 17, 2013, it generated $800 million within 24 hours. Over the course of three days, sales for “Grand Theft Auto V” reached $1 billion. However, these three days occurred during the week and not on the weekend. Therefore, Rockstar Games is truthful in saying that “Red Dead Redemption 2” set a new record for three-day weekend sales at $750 million.

Strong sales aside, critics have responded with universal praise for “Red Dead Redemption 2.” IGN Entertainment gave it a perfect 10 out 10 rating. On Metacritic — a meta analysis of reviews from multiple sources — “Red Dead Redemption 2” has a near-perfect 97 percent rating. Critics say that “Red Dead Redemption 2” has a uniquely engrossing, dynamic world that changes according to the player’s activities.

While “Red Dead Redemption 2” has already earned Rockstar Games more than $750 million, it will likely continue to inject revenue into the game development company’s wallets. “Grand Theft Auto V,” for example, has earned more than $6 billion in revenue for Rockstar Games. It’s unknown if “Red Dead Redemption 2” will top this number, but there’s still plenty of ways for Rockstar Games to attract new customers to its popular western-themed video game, such as launching online multiplayer capability and releasing downloadable content.