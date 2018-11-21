Paul Mampilly Welcomes Artificial Intelligence on the Job

Motivated investors can gain inspiration from the path that Paul Mampilly paved to success for himself and others. His great progress on Wall Street let him achieve nearly unimaginable profits, but it did not bind him to the market as the only way to use his enormous talents. The 60,000 subscribers to his Profits Unlimited research service appreciate the expertise that he offers in one of the “fastest growing newsletters in the investment industry.”

Along with True Momentum and Extreme Fortunes, it provides the guidance that Paul’s subscribers need for making important investment decisions. One of his current recommendations points investors toward artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for blue collar workers.

Anticipating AI Stocks to Take Off Soon

Mampilly’s objective approach to evaluating stocks lets him accept concepts and ideas that others may find “scary.” “I see AI everywhere I look,” he said. He specifies that he finds it on website ads that encourage him to buy the products that he searches on Amazon. AI remembers his musical selections, helps him plan vacations and suggests activities that reflect his lifestyle preferences. He views AI as “simple and harmless applications that make life easier” and not as something to fear.

The data that AI produces for companies gives them “actionable insights for real-world applications,” and he expects AI stocks to “rocket higher over the next several years.” In a video that subscribers can view, he touts the performance of three stock recommendations that he “gave away” at his Total Wealth Symposium. In 11 months, the “stocks have gone up 29, 86 and 145 percent respectively” while “the S&P Index only went up 16 percent in that same timeframe.” Mampilly plans to focus his next Total Wealth Symposium on a “major technology” that he anticipates “joining forces with artificial intelligence.” He may make it possible for subscribers to view the event from “the comfort of home.”

Communicating Effectively

The financial advice that Paul Mampilly provides for subscribers to his publications helps them make investment decisions, and he recommends stocks that he selects after intensive research. For readers who do not subscribe, he provides guidance as well when he appears on national television programs. Anyone who follows economic events in the market can readily find him advising listeners who benefit from it. Viewers of financial reports and information can hardly miss him on any of his many television appearances. The channels that focus the most on the economic news have featured Paul Mampilly as a guest who has an enormous following. CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business News have made him a centerpiece of their programming. His presentations draw a following with concise information that they can use to make investment decisions.

Mampilly’s stock predictions for 2018 include financial technology and companies that generate “new energy sources.” He tells audiences to stick with megatrends to gain profits in the market. His reputation as a leader gained momentum when he went against prevailing opinion to recommend buying ETFs that relied on the Dow Jones industrial average as a newcomer on Wall Street. In the current environment and from his vantage point as an author of financial publications, he recommends focusing on megatrends. His magazine subscribers know that he focuses exclusively on the IoT, new energy sources, fintech, precision medicine and the millennial generation for investment opportunities.

Preparing to Guide Investors

Paul Mampilly achieved unquestionable and extraordinary success on Wall Street. The award that he received from the Templeton Foundation Investment Competition in 2008 – 2009 confirms his reputation as a superior intellect and guru in predicting stocks that massively increase in value. His outstanding performance led to recognition with an invitation to participate in the “prestigious investment competition.”

He started with an investment of $50 million, and he generated a return in one year that increased the value to $88 million. An astonishing accomplishment at any time, the fact that “he achieved it during the 2008 and 2009 financial crisis” made it even more extraordinary. His leadership on Wall Street eventually led to his departure and a direct relationship with investors through his publications. As information about AI becomes increasingly available, he prepares investors to consider its merits.

Considering the Impact of AI on Blue Collar Jobs

Some experts consider artificial intelligence as “the greatest job producer the world has ever seen.” With the ability to “make everyone who uses it smarter,” it has the opposite effect of destroying jobs. Some compare it to the industrial revolution where “farmers became factory workers,” and everyone advanced to a job that had a little more complexity. Entrepreneur states that workers can expect to have greater job opportunities not “in spite of AI but through it.” Areas in which AI can enhance performance by humans can experience an increase in productivity as well as wages.

In a study that attracted the attention of the Los Angeles Times, the Rolls Royce jet engine plant in Virginia observed the ability of job applicants to participate collaboratively on solving a problem. The task had nothing to do with “programming or repairing the robots that make engine parts” in a facility that has no manual operations, according to the plant manager. The effect of the “automation paradox” that infuses “artificial intelligence, robotics and big data” lets workers focus on “higher order activities.”

The blue-collar workforce that can keep up with the shift to the increased use of automation and artificial intelligence needs competencies that distinguish them as “distinctively more human.” Experts expect advanced production to require “complex reasoning, social and emotional intelligence, creativity and certain forms of sensory perception.” The transition to a workplace that becomes “more human and less robotic” shows what automation can do by changing the way that “people use their time.”

Workers have an opportunity to “improve the processes” in artificial intelligence systems to help them comprehend atypical events. Just as GPS systems in automobiles cannot “comprehend a sudden detour,” the systems cannot devise innovations. The manager cited the contribution of one worker at the Rolls Royce plant who figured out a way to make one of the machines clean itself with a tool that he developed and the software that became part of the production system. Technicians can start with a salary of “$48,000 and earn as much as $70,000 with the combination of achievement and skill level.” Jobs in an automated facility can require “a lot more mental engagement” because machinists need to look at data as carefully as they keep track of materials and equipment.

Relating to the Concerns of Average Investors

Mampilly’s ability to understand the needs of the average investor give him an insight that helps them make investment decisions. While he received an MBA from New York’s Fordham University in 1996, he has misgivings about having spent the time that college required. He told Interview.net that he may have made a different decision if he had it to do over. The thought of Paul Mampilly without a college degree in business may surprise many who know of his intellectual prowess and rely on it for investment decisions. However, he viewed his college experience as a delay that prevented him from learning about the market sooner than he did. The “vast majority of what I learned,” he said, “came from hands-on experience.”

Mampilly believes that working on Wall Street in different positions was necessary to learn what it was “really about.” With no substitute that can take the place of the experiences that he had, he wishes that he had “started to trade stocks” on his own through the trial and error method. His opinion of the importance of a college education helps make his advice resonate with the population that did not earn an academic degree.

