Facebook’s Chairman Won’t Resign But The Company’s President Might Be Sacrificed

There’s a new thing to “like” on Facebook. It’s the post that says “Facebook is in trouble.” Facebook users around the world know thirty-four-year-old Mark Zuckerberg has more explaining to do. But some of those users are deleting their Facebook account because they think Zuckerberg isn’t going to pull his company out of trouble without the government putting some long-needed regulations in place.

It’s not financial trouble that plagues the social media giant. Facebook committed the ultimate social crime. Facebook used people’s data in ways that violate their constitutional right to privacy, according to a Congressional committee. Mark Zuckerberg and his executive team let power and greed be their guiding lights as the company grew into an unstoppable data collector, data seller, and social behavior influencers.

Facebook even gave the Russians a free pass during the 2016 campaign. And that was the Zuckerberg screw-up Congress couldn’t ignore. The Russians found a way to change people’s minds about political issues through bogus Facebook accounts and posts. But that major lack of ethical behavior is just the tip of the recent Facebook crisis.

In 2006, Facebook got in trouble with the Federal Trade Commission for letting people know what their friends bought. And when the company introduced their news feed, Facebook users thought Zuckerberg was out of line. Rather than being a social network that only celebrated accomplishments and comforted human sorrows, through user interactions, Facebook evolved into a privacy nightmare.

Mr. Zuckerberg and his executive team didn’t check how app developers acquired data. Facebook executives allowed a data analytics company to collect data on 50 million Facebook users so Donald Trump’s presidential campaign could use it to influence voters. Zuckerberg apologized in front of Congress for that debacle, and he promised Facebook would address its internal issues and change.

Now that the government has Facebook in its crosshairs, shareholders, employees, and Facebook users want Mark Zuckerberg to resign as chairman of the company. But, Zuckerberg won’t do that. Instead, Facebook President Sheryl Sandberg’s head may roll in order to satisfy the cries of the people who know the company illegally used their data to enhance profits. Zuckerberg stands behind Sandberg. But Zuckerberg knows one of his top executives has to take the fall for their misuse of power and data. Zuckerberg said he’s not going to be chairman forever, but resigning now doesn’t make sense. Mr. Zuckerberg also said he wants to continue to work with Sandberg. But it’s safe to say more heads will roll at Facebook, and one of those heads could be Sandberg’s, according to an NBC News report.