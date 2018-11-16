Chick-Fil-A Customers Get Free Meal With Purchase Of New App

Chick-Fil-A is making things even better for their customers. There are now 1,100 restaurants in the country that offer delivery. Chick-Fil-A teamed up with Door Dash to offer this service. Customers who use DoorDash will be able to get a free sandwich from now until November 20, 2018.

They will have to download the DoorDash app. They will also have to use the promo code CDEDELiVERY. People will have to make a minimum purchase of $5 in order to get a free sandwich. Customers can order anything that you like on the menu.

Jon Bridges is the senior vice president of marketing for Chick-Fil-A. He stated that many people today are busy with family committments and work, and they do not have a lot of time to prepare meals Delivery makes it easy for people to get a high-quality meal quickly. He also stated that if people are unable to come to Chick-Fil-A, then Chick-Fil-A will come to them.

Chick-FIl-A started testing out its delivery services in various locations in 2017. It was a success, so they decided to offer this service to more locations. They found that 90 percent of the people who used Chick-Fil-A delivery services ordered waffle fries. Orders peaked on days when the weather was inclement and during dinner time. Additionally, many of the orders were to universities and hospitals. Customers were able to use the delivery service if they lived within a 10-mile radius of the Chick-Fil-A.

People who used Chick-Fil-A’s delivery service during the pilot phase were happy with their order. Ninety-eight percent of the people stated that the order was consistent with what they expected. DoorDash is a company that is based in San Francisco. It connects customers to local restaurants. There are over 1,200 cities in Canada and the United States that use DoorDash.