Get Cutting-Edge Varicose Vein Treatment At Metro Vein Centers

The specialists at the Metro Vein Centers have been treating patients with varicose vein disease for many years. They utilize the most advanced diagnostics available, and they provide effective, painless treatment options. There are Metro Vein Centers in locations across the U.S.

About Metro Vein Centers

The company was founded in 2006 by Dr. Ali Meslemani. They currently operate a total of 12 centers that are located in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Texas. They concentrate on the treatment of varicose veins, spider veins, and all other venous conditions. There are a number of treatment options their doctors can perform, all of which are the most advanced in the field. The doctors are highly trained and board certified specialists who will recommend the most appropriate varicose vein treatments for their patients. Every center has some of the best vascular medicine specialists available and a full professionally trained medical staff.

All of the varicose vein treatments are safe, in-office procedures. The doctors at the centers have treated thousands of patients. They will develop a treatment plan based upon the severity of the condition. There is no pain associated with the procedure, and patients can expect only minimum downtime after the procedure. In most cases, varicose vein treatments performed at the Metro Vein Centers are covered by Medicare as well as most of the other major insurance plans.

Vein Treatment Services At Metro Vein Center

There are several treatments used at Metro that have been proven effective for varicose vein conditions. The doctor can perform procedures such as radiofrequency ablation, endovenous laser ablation, or ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy. In the one hour procedure of radiofrequency ablation, radio waves are used to treat the patient’s root cause of varicose veins. The recovery time for this procedure is short, and for most people it is usually within only a few hours. There can be a minor level of discomfort.

Endovenous laser ablation utilizes a laser beam to treat the varicose veins. Laser surgery does not involve the use of needles or any incisions. This is a procedure that takes approximately one hour to perform. The patient should expect recovery within a few hours and may experience minor discomfort. The third aforementioned treatment option, ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy, works to clear smaller varicose veins and spider veins. This procedure will take only 1/2 hour, and the patient can experience immediate recovery. In the case of this treatment option, it is only sometimes covered by the patient’s insurance plan.

Lifestyle Style Changes Can Make A Difference

It is recommended that an individual incorporate some lifestyle changes into their daily routine. These are simple suggestions that do not require strenuous activity or medication. One lifestyle change that can help is to lose any excess weight. It is also important to remember to elevate the legs as often as possible. Try to avoid ill-fitting, tight fitting shoes. Compression socks can also help increase circulation in the feet and ankles.

Experts also suggest to avoid tight fitting clothes. Most everyone has heard that being more active can help with weight loss, and it can also help to improve the body’s circulation. People should also try not to sit or stand in the same position for long periods of time.