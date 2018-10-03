Piracy Is on the Rise Because There Are Too Many Streaming Services

Netflix and chill.

Netflix, the world’s most popular streaming service, is so popular that its name was used in the meme-cum-pickup-line made nearly an entire decade ago!

After Netflix’s subscriber count regularly rose for years upon years, other streaming services started to pop up, too. Hulu came about, then several others popped up once they all realized the market was open wide.

Today, the next-most-popular streaming services are – in no particular order – Amazon Instant Video, Sling Orange, Playstation Vue, HBO GO, HBO NOW, Vevo, and Crackle.

Many of these streaming services have several of their own original productions. Further, many of these productions are actually quite nice to watch! These originals include full-length movies, television series, and other types of long-form media.

There’s a problem with these streaming services, however

Just like cable channels bid for the rights to show old re-runs of television shows and movies, streaming services do the same over the rights to run shows, movies, and other forms of media to their subscribers.

With more competitors in the market, consumers now can’t get everything they want in one place. Take, for example, how Netflix used to have far better movies than it does now. Netflix simply wasn’t able to keep up with money being thrown at the studios and content creators that owned the rights to various media productions.

So what’s the problem? Stingy people can’t get access to all of their favorite shows and movies?

I suppose that’s true, but the problem this article references is more important than you might think.

The widening of the streaming services market has resulted in a vast increase in piracy. Keep in mind that streaming services includes music streaming platforms like Spotify, though the vast majority of piracy being committed today is in reference to movies, television shows, made-for-TV movies, and literally any other type of content, no matter how short or long it is.

Every year, Sandvine publishes an Internet Phenomena report. What’s new this time around?

BitTorrent usage grew rapidly this year after a slow, gradual drop-off from its previously-low levels.

Currently, in reference to the total volume of upstream traffic in the Americas, BitTorrent is contributing to nearly one-quarter of North, Central, and South America’s upstream traffic volume at a mark of 22 percent. Talk about a lot of piracy!