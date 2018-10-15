Noted Dallas Surgeon Dr. Sam Jejurikar Talks Pursuing MBA at Southern Methodist University

One of the most renowned plastic surgeons in Dallas, Texas is Dr. Sam Jejurikar, a board-certified plastic surgeon, and member of the prominent Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Jejurikar has been practicing in the community for over 10 years and is known affectionately by his patients as Dr. J.

Dr. Jejurikar is an experienced surgeon with extensive training and expertise in cosmetic surgery, specializing in facial procedures as well as breast and body procedures. Acknowledging and celebrating the variety of patients needs, Dr Jejurikar is committed to achieving natural-looking results by avoid the standard cookie-cutter approach to plastic surgery. Known for his compassionate bedside manner, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for the art and science of plastic surgery, he takes the time to listen to each of his patients in order to fully understand their unique concerns and goals, and to develop a customized treatment plan for each individual.

Dr. Jejurikar regularly continues to expand his education and training in order to incorporate the safest and most effective techniques for the benefit of his patients, as well as to stay abreast of the latest and most advanced developments in the field of cosmetic surgery. To further expand his professional horizons, the celebrated physician is now pursuing a Masters in Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Background, Training and Professional Development

Dr. Jejurikar hails originally from Minnesota and completed his Bachelor of Science at the University of Michigan, receiving his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School, where he graduated with distinction as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Jejurikar then completed specialized training in plastic surgery for an additional eight years at the University of Michigan, followed by an additional year at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital in New York City, where he further honed his skills in cosmetic surgery. Thus began Dr. Jejurikar’s lifelong commitment to excellence, and his ongoing pursuit of knowledge and education, a characteristic that has marked his career for over two decades.

He has earned several research grants and fellowships from renowned organizations such as the National Institutes of Health Training, and the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation, and contributed to some 15 peer-reviewed research publications. Dr. Jejurikar is also a celebrated speaker, and has presented numerous presentations around the country on topics related to his research and clinical experience.

Dr. Jejurikar is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Community Contributions

Dr. Jejurikar has also gained local attention by leading the charge to prioritize safety in plastic surgery in the Dallas community through his involvement with the Multisociety Gluteal Fat Grafting Task Force. This task force was created to address issues of concern surrounding the many unnecessary complications that result from gluteal fat transfer procedures, known commonly as the Brazilian Butt Lift.

Dr. Jejurikar has given extensive talks at domestic and international conferences to increase awareness among plastic surgeons about the need to observe specific safety measures in gluteal fat transfer procedures. “The most important issue in regards to Brazilian Butt Lifts is safety, and, the more you do, the more you become attuned to the importance to preventing horrible complications,” explains Dr. Jejurikar. “With more experience, a surgeon becomes more familiar with safe technique…. We’ve had a lot of productive dialogue and very soon will be able to offer some specific guidelines to surgeons throughout the world, which hopefully will limit preventable deaths moving forward.”

Dr. Jejurikar publishes a blog on which he emphasizes patient safety and reiterates the need for experienced plastic surgeons to train sufficiently so as to fully comprehend how to properly perform the procedure, and advises patients to seek surgeons with experience.

Dr. Jejurikar is also passionate about providing much-needed reconstructive surgery for the most underserved, needy communities around the world. On several occasions, Dr. Jejurikar has travelled to South America, Central America, and Asia on charitable missions to perform cleft lip and palate surgery for indigent patients, including many children. His 2018 visit to Bangladesh to perform reconstructive surgery will be his fourth trip to one of the world’s poorest countries to provide this largely inaccessible service for free to those who need it most. These experiences are deeply satisfying for Dr. Jejurikar and affirm his commitment to providing for patients in need.

New Frontiers

For Dr. Jejurikar, the practice of constantly expanding his education informs all of his work, from his medical practice and care of patients, to his publications, speaking engagements, and medical-grade skin care line. His commitment to education for patients as well as medical practitioners plays an increasingly important role in his professional life, as evidenced by his recent YouTube video series, as well as his informative blog. His recent decision to return to school to complete an executive MBA at Southern Methodist University in Dallas further contributes to his goal of continuous self-improvement through education, an approach that serves his patients as well as those who benefit from his research work, writing, and speaking engagements.

“My time is largely taken up by being a full time MBA student at SMU, in addition to being a full time busy plastic surgeon,” affirms Dr. Sam Jejurikar. “I’ve reached this zen state in my life with work-life balance and have realized how much more fulfilling my career is now that I’m able to have the luxury of furthering my own education just for the sake of doing so. Education, meeting new interesting people really has a way of recharging a person. It’s really the biggest time commitment in my life.”