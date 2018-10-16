New Dating App Is Available For Trump Supporters

Some single people who support Donald Trump have stated that they have had a hard time finding someone to date. The good news is that there is now a dating app available. The name of the app is Donald Daters. The app’s motto is “Make America Date Again.”

Several people have started using the app. Joe is one of those people. He stated that he had tried online dating in the past, but the subject of politics always came up. He stated that it did not matter how good of a person he was or how much he had in common with the person. The fact that he is a hard-core Trump supporter has caused many people to not want to date him.

Jim is not the only one who has had issues dating because of his political beliefs. A recent poll showed that 70 percent of people believed that differences in political beliefs was a relationship dealbreaker. Shalom is another Donald Daters user. He stated differences in political beliefs were not as important in the past as they are today.

Shalom stated that he is shocked that people are no longer willing to listen to someone with different beliefs. He also stated that it is best to find someone with similar beliefs, ethics and common sense. However, Shalom said that he is open to dating someone who is not a Trump supporter.

Donald Daters is the first dating app that Shalom has used. He stated that he is just trying it out. It is free to use this app. However, if you want to take advantage of all of the features, then there are fees that you will have to pay.

The app was launched on Monday, October 15, 2018. There are some security issues, but the developers are working diligently to get them resolved.