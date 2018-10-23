iPhone Releases New Affordable Options

The Apple iPhone has continued to be one of the most successful consumer electronic devices in the world over the past decade. In that time period, the company has found hundreds of millions of dedicated customers that seem to continue to flock towards the company whenever they are in need of a new device. For many Apple phone owners, the release of a new product is one of the most exciting days of the year.

During September of every year, Apple announces several new products. This year, it included making a wide variety of new phones available to consumers. One of the most popular devices that the company announced is the new Apple iPhone XR. This new device is a very popular discount phone option that can be purchased for a lower price than any other Apple phone on the market today. The Apple iPhone XR (https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2018/10/23/18011306/apple-iphone-xr-review-camera-screen-battery-price) will be available for under $750. While this is still a higher price than compared to other smartphones in the market, it is a big discount compared to other Apple phones that are priced over $1,000.

Beyond the price, there are many other features of the phone that are continuing to attract buyers. One of the biggest drawing points to the iPhone XR is the style of the phone. One of the first things that people will notice about it is that it can come in a variety of different colors. While most iPhones have traditionally only been black, white, or gray, the XR will have many different options. This will include some vibrant colors including blue, yellow, and red.

The iPhone XR will also come in some larger sizes. The base model of the XR will come with a 6.1-inch screen, which is larger than the standard version of the main iPhone model. It can also be upgraded to the XR Max body, which will allow you to increase the screen size to 6.5 inches.

The IPhone XR will also use a lot of the same technology that was found in the base iPhone models last year. The XR will now use the facial recognition software, which last year was only available with the most expensive iPhone options. The XR will also have the same amount of pixels and high resolution as some of the most expensive phones available for sale today. This will help to give you a great overall viewing experience.