Google Announces Game-Streaming Project

Google has announced a new game-streaming project. Known as Project Stream, it will allow users to play video games by streaming them over the internet through their Chrome web browser.

Most video game platform require users to either insert a game’s disc into their console, such as the Xbox One, or download the game to their console. The problem with downloading video games is that many titles take up a significant amount of storage space. The upcoming “Red Dead Redemption 2” game for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, for example, is expected to consume 105 GB of storage space. With the standard Xbox One featuring 500 GB of storage space, this means “Red Dead Redemption 2” will consume more than one-fifth of the console’s total space.

Streaming, however, doesn’t require users to download the full game to their console or device. Depending on the specific game-streaming platform, users may have to download some files, but the total size of these files is small and insignificant. This will likely be a key selling point for Google’s Project Stream, allowing users to play a variety of games without downloading them.

How will Project Stream work exactly? As reported by Tech Crunch, Google has partnered with the French video game development company Ubisoft to develop Project Stream. The two companies will first launch a beta program during which selected participants can play Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” through their Chrome web browser. Participants will be required to provide feedback on the program so that Google and Ubisoft can optimize it before it’s released to the public.

Beginning Oct. 5, Google will open Project Stream to select participants. However, Google says that participants must have a fast and reliable internet connection with speeds of at least 25 Mbps. Additionally, Project Stream participants must be 18 years of age or older and live in the United States.

Google isn’t the only company with its eyes set on a game-streaming service. During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier this year, Microsoft revealed similar plans for a game-streaming service. Known as XCloud, it will take advantage of Microsoft’s Xbox Live servers to provide users with a game-streaming platform. Neither Google nor Microsoft have revealed the launch date of their respective game-streaming service.