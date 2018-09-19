The Three Keys to Digital Marketing Transformation

To different people, digital evolution means a lot of things. In simple terms, it is the current pursuit of attaining the highest standards of scale, innovation, efficiency, and profit. It is by using technology and information. Specific keys enable effective marketing transformation. They include;

Organization

Change is frustrating to most people sometimes. Furthermore, it can prove to be inefficient at the beginning. Digital conversions are designed in a manner that they enable alteration of the company’s culture. It can also be its numerous long-standing strategies, tools, and processes. Organizational limitations are commonly the most substantial hurdles. The easy part is to adopt the necessary technology or even data. It is possible for you to do all those things. However, it is only if each person is equally willing to share the vision committedly. Even if it may mean that they are to put aside their current operating models.

Channel management

A crucial step for any marketing group that’s applying a digital change is to review its channel management techniques. It should be irrespective of whoever is managing the marketing channel. However, it should look at how those channels are operating directly or indirectly. There is a common issue that can differentiate your marketing return on investment (ROI). It is the absence of cross-channel optimization. It requires some transformations in you cross-channel processes. Today, the application of similar rules and standalone measures of thriving across your marketing routes could be misled or flawed. Take an example of the social or content marketing; for some years, marketers have defended the efficacy of those channels. They have argued that their tasks are not built to influence sales directly. Such activities are referred to as “top-of-funnel tactics.” A risk that can be incurred is that you will not be able to attribute any value to those activities precisely.

Technology

Technology has taken the 21st century by storm. Tech companies are the most valuable entities in the world by market capitalization. You can create and even define your audience through all the conceivable customer touch point. Also, you can save the data using the data management platform (DMP). The data management platform can store some bits of information primarily about your audience. It may include purchase statutes, email addresses, and even every marketing channel. They are the ones that they have interacted with during that time. An example is having the imagination that your firm sells airline tickets. Your SEO teams form a landing page on ten romantic destinations in the UK.