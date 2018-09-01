Portland Is Using the Old-Fashioned Ways to Try to Regulate the Use of New Electric Scooters.

The conventional electric scooter ride is a popular tech-savvy idealistic that is growing, with a proper entree to a modern cell phone and the broad-mindedness for a risk that primary adopters tend to display. It’s not yet clear how one can deliver a crucial message to this content drenched cohort as they pass by at the speed of a runner at full speed. Officials in Portland form the Bureau of Transport has concluded the answer was no ordinary email alerts, emergency drills or even message notifications. Instead, the officials have opted for a more decidedly low-technology resolution. The Interim Director of the Portland Bureau, Chris Warner, noted that the goal of the leaflets-hundreds of which have already been attached to the electric scooters around every street of the city was to remind the ballooning number of scooter riders to abide by the rules and regulations of the road. Amongst the rules included yielding to parking vehicles with care and also the pedestrians.

Warner said that the fliers are all about old school which one can easily get a rubber band and paper and then stick. Warner continued to state that it was a new era full of tremendous innovation, especially in the transportation industry. With this massive growth, it needs people to think outside of the box regularly. Many people are entangled in this matter which includes the public, private organizations and the city. He added that practicing low technology solutions was the best idea to practice. The electric scooters massively hit the Portland city last month. This was the beginning of the 120-day pilot program that aimed at monitoring the influence of the brand new vehicles in Portland. Since the debut of the electric scooters, the city has been flooded with more than 178,000 trips on the electric vehicles. On the other hand, there have been about 1,100 complaints from over 500 people.

City officials noted that the complaints are mainly from people that are reporting riders for having done things like riding the electric vehicle without a helmet. Others have complained that riders are riding the scooters on the roadsides, which is a violation of the state law. Scooter organizations like Lime, Bird and Skip have included safety precautions in their applications and even on their scooters. According to critics and safety experts, all these riders that chose to ignore the safety precautions may be involved in accidents that may pose permanent injuries.