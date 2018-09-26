Microsoft Announces Keyboard and Mouse Support for Xbox One

You may soon be able to play Xbox One games using a keyboard and mouse. Up until now, the popular gaming console has only supported the standard dual-joystick controller as well as a few other peripherals. According to Forbes, however, Microsoft is planning to upgrade the Xbox One with support for a keyboard and mouse.

Microsoft announced keyboard and mouse support for the Xbox One in a blog post on Sept. 25. Jason Ronald, program management leader for the Xbox, said that Xbox Insider members will first be able to use a keyboard and mouse. The Xbox Insider Program is a feedback program in which Microsoft allows gamers to try new products and services before they are released to the public. Members provide feedback to Microsoft so that the company can improve the tested products and services before they are officially launched.

The Xbox One already has a top-notch controller that’s comfortable, familiar, durable and easy to use. However, many gamers prefer using a keyboard and mouse over a controller. PC gamers, for example, are often considered to have an advantage over their console counterparts because they can use a keyboard and mouse. This widely used pair of computer peripherals allows gamers to move more quickly and with greater precision than a typical Xbox One controller. Of course, this is important when playing competitive first-person shooters like “Call of Duty” or “Battlefield,” which have become increasingly popular.

Furthermore, some games like the critically acclaimed “Fortnite” support cross-platform play. This means that Xbox One gamers can play “Fortnite” with PC gamers. Since only PC gamers can use a keyboard and mouse, though, critics say they have an unfair advantage.

It’s important to note that game development studios must implement keyboard and mouse support into their games. Otherwise, gamers won’t be able to use these peripherals even if they are supported by the Xbox One.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed when exactly the Xbox One will support a keyboard and mouse. The company will first allow Xbox Insider members to play games using these peripherals. Assuming everything goes smoothly, Microsoft will then roll out keyboard and mouse support to the Xbox One platform.