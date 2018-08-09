Oncecast App Allows You to Stream Xbox One Games to iPhone

Want to play an Xbox One game but can’t because someone else in your home is already watching the TV? If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can now stream games to your mobile device using the OneCast app. According to Cult of Mac, developer Owen Stanley released an iOS version of the OneCast app earlier this month, meaning iPhone and iPad users can now play Xbox One games on their mobile device.

OneCast has been available for Macs since February. After receiving a positive response among Mac Users, Owen Stanley developed and released an iOS version. Both versions are designed specifically for Xbox One streaming.

OneCast is powered by the same technology as Microsoft Windows, supporting 1080p high-definition in either full-screen or window viewing mode. To stream Xbox One games to your iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to download and install the app to your device. Upon running the app for the first time, you’ll be prompted to sign in to your Xbox Live account so that it registers your console. After completing the setup, you can begin streaming games to your iPhone or iPad.

Although OneCast streams games to your mobile device, you can still use your Xbox One controller to play them. The Xbox One controller will pair to your console as if you were playing the console on a TV. Any commands performed on the controller will trigger the appropriate reaction on your mobile device. Alternatively, OneCast allows users to play games with a MFi controller or their device’s touchscreen interface. Most gamers will agree, however, that the Xbox One controller offers the highest level of functionality and versatility.

For the best connection, it’s recommended that you connect your Xbox One to the internet using a landline Ethernet cable. You can connect your iPhone or iPad to the internet, however, using Wi-Fi.

The OneCast iOS app is available to download for $11.99 from the Apple App Store. It works with all iPhones and iPads running iOS 10 or a newer version of Apple’s mobile operating system. The Mac version of the app is also available for $11.99. Neither versions require a subscription.