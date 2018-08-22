Microsoft Announces Mobile Game Pass App

The popular subscription-based Xbox gaming service Game Pass is going mobile. According to Windows Central, Microsoft unveiled the Game Pass app for Android and and iOS during the annual Gamescon festival.

It’s been just over a year since Microsoft launched Game Pass for the Xbox One console. In that time, however, more than 1 million gamers have subscribed to the paid service. Contrary to what some people believe, Game Pass isn’t a streaming gaming service. Rather, it’s a premium service that allows gamers to download and play more than 100 titles for $9.99 per month. No long-term requirement is required as gamers can cancel their Game Pass subscription whenever they choose.

The mobile Game Pass app won’t allow gamers to play Xbox games on their Android or iOS device. Instead, it will allow gamers to browse the service’s catalog of games as well as manage their account information. The mobile app also features remote downloading, meaning gamers can download a game to their Xbox One console using their mobile device. When announcing this feature, however, Microsoft said that Xbox One consoles must be configured with the Instant-On setting. Consoles configured with the Energy Saving mode won’t work with the mobile app’s remote downloading feature.

Microsoft has beefed up its Game Pass catalog in recent months. One of the most common criticisms of the service when it first launched last year is that it didn’t offer enough games. To improve the quality and overall value of the service, Microsoft has added several top-selling Xbox One titles to the Game Pass catalog, including “Doom,” “Fallout 4,” “State of Decay 2,” “Sea of Thieves” and “The Division.”

Microsoft already offers an official Xbox app for Android and iOS. It supports many of the same features as the new mobile Game Pass app, including the ability to browse, purchase and download games remotely. However, Microsoft says the mobile Game Pass app is faster than the official Xbox app.

The mobile Game Pass app is currently available to download in open beta mode on the Google Play Store. For iOS, the app is available in closed beta. Both versions are free but require an active Game Pass subscription to take advantage of their features.