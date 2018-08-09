DAMAC Owner Hussain Sajwani Focuses on Corporate Responsibility with the Arab Coder’s Initiative

Hussain Sajwani has become one of the wealthiest people on the planet by building his real estate empire DAMAC Properties. Sajwani, who is now worth a reported $2.9 billion , started from the ground up, building a business empire from nothing while still always remembering where he came from. This is why as the owner of DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani has made sure to always take corporate responsibility seriously, building a foundation through his company to serve communities in-need.

The DAMAC Foundation

The Hussaini Sajwani DAMAC Foundation was set-up as, “a joint philanthropic initiative between the DAMAC Group and its Chairman to support His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for the creation of an empowered society through learning and skills development.”

The foundation stands for corporate social responsibility (CSR) via giving back to the communities in which the company operates and building a sustainable future for generations to come. The foundation achieves this through investment and philanthropic support to local communities and projects which align with the beliefs of Sajwani and his family.

Recently, Sajwani has gone back to his roots in the food services industry, assisting children and families in the UAE who struggle to survive in one of the world’s richest nations. Still, that is only a drop in the bucket of the amount of support the foundation has already given to local communities, which includes:

Dubai Autism Centre – donated AED 1 million to support the building of a new, high-tech care facility for children with autism.

Emirates Red Crescent – donated AED 1 Million to the UAE Suqia (Water Aid) Campaign

Emirates Red Crescent – donated AED 1 million to “Yemen We Care” Campaign

Emirates Red Crescent – donated AED 1 million to the Tarahamu (UAE Compassion) Campaign

Dar Al Ber Society – AED 100,000 to sponsor the annual Ramadan ceremony for orphans and underprivileged children

While these accomplishments are to be lauded for Sajwani and the DAMAC Foundation, their primary goal remains to build a nation of skilled and employable workers to support the growing Arab world.

Education: The DAMAC Foundation Primary Initiative

While Hussain Sajwani and the DAMAC Foundation continue to support many causes, its primary objective is to further education and learning in underserved communities. With more than half the population in the Arab world under the age of 25, it has become more and more important for young people to be education and employable and contribute to a growing workforce.

The One Million Arab Coders Initiative gets to the heart of education in the Arab world by providing a unique integrated education program specialized in software and programming. The program, which was started by the UAE government, aims to help further education and development in the country as it seeks to grow its national economy to one of the world’s elite.

Sajwani, the DAMAC Properties owner, feels a personal connection to this program for the continued success of Arab nations. “As innovation, science and knowledge continue to drive the global competitiveness of the world’s nations and their economies, creating pools of highly skilled workers becomes critical to the success and failure of any nation,” says Sajwani. “As father and as an Arab, I am pleased to be part of an initiative that leaves behind a legacy for our future generations and lays the foundations for their prosperity, economic security and happiness.”

Over 100,000 students were enrolled in the first cohort lasting three months and which completed in April of this year. This puts Hussain Sajwani on track to train one million coders in a growing technological world where people, as Sajwani puts it, “must be prepared to embrace it or face certain economic annihilation, the type that has brought down entire civilisations in the past, whose governments at the time could not react quickly enough during periods of rapid change and progress.”

The embodiment of corporate responsibility

Hussain Sajwani does so much more than head DAMAC Properties. He is a visionary who sees the need for his firm to embrace corporate responsibility by providing resources in areas of need, and, more importantly, training the next generation of workers to stand on their own. As it says directly on the DAMAC website , “As a home-grown company, we feel it is important to give back to the community in which we operate, one that has given us so much….DAMAC and Hussain Sajwani in particular, have always contributed to philanthropic activities over the years, supporting a range of organizations.”

If other business moguls would take corporate responsibility as seriously as Sajwani we could live in a much brighter world.

More on the One Million Coders Initiative can be found here: http://www.arabcoders.ae/