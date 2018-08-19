Article for Tech-News Website

Over the past few years, one of the most common smart home devices that people have purchased and brought into their home has been the Amazon Echo Dot. This device is very well known for being the home of Alexa, which is a virtual assistant that can provide you with a wide variety of services. Today, people use this product to check the weather, get sports scores, play music, and even update their shopping list.

While the Echo Dot has been a very popular device for consumers and homeowners, it is now becoming more standard in a variety of locations. There is one university that has recently announced that it will be placing an Echo Dot into all of the dorm rooms on campus.

Saint Louis University, which is located in the heart of St. Louis, MO, recently announced that it would be putting Echo Dots into dorm rooms all over campus by the start of next year. Overall, they will be putting more than 2,300 of these small devices all over campus. These will then be wired and connected to the school’s WiFi and will give students the ability to complete a variety of voice-activated tasks. Ideally, students will be able to use these devices for scheduling and other productive purposes.

For Amazon, this is a big step forward for the Echo Dot technology. The company has frequently stated that the Echo Dot was only going to be the first step in a quickly growing technology that could have a huge impact on the world and global economy. Those that have the Dot will be able to use it to quickly order products off of Amazon and connect to other Amazon services. This could make it extremely convenient and easy for a consumer to purchase a product from Amazon, as opposed to going to another service.

While there will certainly be advantages for people to have access to this product from their dorm room, it does raise a variety of different concerns for students. One of the biggest concerns that people have had about these products, and other tech products, is that there is a lot of data and information being stored. Now that these will be located in dorm rooms all over the campus, Amazon could begin to store an incredible amount of student data. This then begins to concern people as to whether this will lead to invasion of privacy issues.