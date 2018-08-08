2019 Audi A7 First Drive Review: Slipstream Luxury Tech Dream.

All-wheel drive vehicle system like Audi’s, have long done a good job of mitigating Mother Nature’s consequences. However, nature has to take its cause. In February of 2016, there was an extreme winter that made it difficult to travel on air. This made it impossible for Tim Stevens to attend the international celebration in South Africa of launching the 2019 Audi A7. I felt really bad for our editor-in-chief. However, I was also quite pleased to score the first drive of the Road Show’s second- generation slipstream sedan. This was on the German autobahn that was released last month.

First things first. You should know about the author. His family has an Audi A7 first-generation. The Audi has superlative and coddling performance. You may choose to label this first drive story to be full of bias, or give the author the benefit of doubt in believing that he has knowledge about the history of A7.

Grace, Pace, Space and that face

The previous A7 was elegant. It was also a surprisingly useful grand tour sedan with a long, low, fluid presence. The new 2019 model is similarly-sized with similar shadow. The car has built on the same legacy, copying the same stance thanks to a tapered and low roof-line. All these is made possible by a long hatchback and doors that do not have frames. The exterior is more aesthetic and modern. With the latest Audi engineering, most customers like the simpler and rounded forms of the previous generation. However, that something for the prospective customer to choose. Without a doubt, the 2019 Audi is still a very aesthetically attractive.

Screening room

The new design a sharp look on the inside and a beautiful look on the outside. On its inside, the car is very diverse and has technologically advanced features and infotainment system. The cabin is dominated by a new multi-screen iteration multimedia Interface Audi infotainment system. The multi-functional wheel with a gesture pad is not present in the new model. The pop-up screen is also not there. In its place is a pair of billboard-size [10.1-inch upper and 8.6- inch lower] haptic-feedback touch screen, augmented by an available Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster and an excellent heads-up display. The vehicle also has four screens to relay data to the driver and the toggle through the daunting of sounds. Most buyers are generally skeptical when it comes to a touch screen-only solution. I’ve long found that while such solutions work well for mobile phones. They tend to be inherently compromised and often frustration performers in moving automobiles.