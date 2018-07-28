Verizon Launches New VPN Service

Verizon has launched a new virtual private network (VPN). Known as Safe Wi-Fi, the service works like other VPNs by providing users with a secure virtual tunnel when connecting to the internet. Rather than visiting a website directly, for instance, users connect to Safe Wi-Fi and then connect to a website. Safe Wi-Fi acts as an intermediary service that encrypts the user’s internet traffic, thereby protecting the user’s privacy and protecting him or her against cyber threats.

As reported by The Verge, Verizon’s Safe Wi-Fi is available for just $3.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. To take advantage of the free trial, users must subscribe to the service by entering their credit card or payment information. Assuming they cancel within 30 days, however, they won’t be charged.

Even at the regular price of $3.99 per month, Safe Wi-Fi is among the most affordable VPN services available. Other VPN services cost $10 to $20 per month, making Verizon’s new VPN an attractive choice for consumers.

To use Safe Wi-Fi, users must log in to the My Verizon app on their smartphone or computer. After the app loads, users can click “Products and Services” to toggle on or off Safe Wi-Fi.

Browsing the internet doesn’t come without risks. One survey found that 59 percent of internet users are concerned about having their personal information stolen while they use the internet. VPNs like Verizon’s Safe Wi-Fi are designed to protect users’ personal information from hackers. Without a VPN, the user’s data is exposed and susceptible to interception. A hacker may snoop on a user while he or she is entering a form on a website, stealing the user’s payment information or other personal information. Safe Wi-Fi is a safeguard to protect against such cyber crime. The service encrypts the user’s internet traffic so that only the authorized website can see what he or she types or enters online.

Unfortunately, iPhone users won’t be able to use Safe Wi-Fi. Verizon has only rolled out this feature to the Android and Windows versions of its My Verizon app. Considering that millions of people use the iPhone, though, it’s safe to assume that Safe Wi-Fi will come to the iOS version in the near future.