The Ferocious Sexual Predator Has Been Jailed.

A sexual criminal has been jailed for having raped three women that he met through the internet site that is dubbed Plenty of Fish. According to reports, Savage has attacked women from South Tyneside, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway between the year 2015 and early 2018. The 25-year-old who resides in Skiddaw view had initially denied the allegations of rape and other ten offences of sexual assault. After some time, he altered his plea to guilty.

Savage was later sentenced to life imprisonment, and the judge said that he must serve at least 11 years in prison. The prosecutor told the court that Savage was manipulative and persuasive. Also, he was a vehement sexual predator. He carried out well planned and determined rape crimes. One woman said in a statement that Savage had violated her life for good in a way that she would never recover. The Carlisle Crown Court had earlier heard the first rape case back in 2015.

Four months down the line Savage was summoned by the court again after a case where he was accused of befriending a minor on Facebook. Savage was sending her explicit images. Judge James Adkin sentenced Savage to jail for all his sexual crimes. Moreover, the judge even dubbed him a sexual sadist. Savage then jumped into his own defense where he argued that all the women that he slept with had consented to sex. However, Savage again changed his plea after he faced overpowering evidence. Judge Isla Chilton, who is based at the Crown prosecution service, said that Savage would also sign the sexual offenders register for the rest of his life.

After the evidence was produced, his attorneys were unable to compose themselves to continue battling with the case. The victims that were offended by Savage together with their attorneys collected overwhelming evidence that they represented before the court to expose Savage’s offensive acts. The three women who were raped by Savage said that their lives had changed entirely. They feared to interact with men. The events destroyed their social life as they could longer interact like they had before. Some of them even had to visit the therapist so that they could find the necessary words to soften and heal their broken hearts. Such events are hazardous. Some people always think of killing themselves or even plotting for revenge that may end up in loss of life. Rape cases in the society should be faced with profound measures to all those that are found guilty.