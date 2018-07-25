The 3D printed Guns have been given the go-ahead by the United States government.

The United States Justice Department gave the go-ahead for the Blueprints outlining 3D guns to go back online. The battle for the makers of the guns to get the devices online has taken four years where at first the Defense Department in conjunction with the United States Justice Department had declined about the whole issue. The first 3D printed firearm was produced back in 2013. Files that had the content showing the entire process was placed online. It faced significant downloads from online users. Afterward, the United States government ordered the makers to remove them from the internet immediately. The government argued that the 3D gun makers were violating the International Traffic in Arms Regulation. The policy was set in place to govern the military items that can be exported to other regions of the globe.

The Defense Distributed collaborated with the Second Amendment Foundation that was established in 1974 to protect and defend the policy to possess guns, was to sue the State Department over the restriction. The United States Justice Department reported that the Americans could gain entree, use, discuss and reproduce the technical information. The United States government also agreed to refund $10,000 in State Department registration fees that were paid by Defense Distributed. The government will also pay the company’s legal fees. Alan M Gottlieb, the SAF founder noted that the victory was just the beginning for freedom of speech. The victory was also a major blow to the arms exclusion lobby.

For four years the anti-gunners have battled that modern semi-automatic sport utility guns are so-termed as weapons of battle and with this decision, the United States government has agreed that they are nothing of the assumption. The Defense Distributed wrote this on its website that the computer-aided design files will soon be posted back online on 1st August. The department also said that the age of the downloadable firearms had just begun. However, critics argued that the decision that was upheld would increase ghost guns. An elevation of unregistered firearms developed with the knowledge of the government will be witnessed. The founder of the Defense Distributed organization debuted the first 3D printed firearm that was developed in 2013. The gun was known as the Liberator. After the decision was passed, there has been an increase in the number of guns as the materials used to make the guns have become so cheap and easily accessible.