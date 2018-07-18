TeenSafe Uses Suite of Services to Help Parents Safeguard Kids

Though the internet age has brought a plethora of technological advances that have made tasks easier for many, it has also ushered in numerous potential dangers into everyday life. This is especially pronounced when considering the interactions that kids have with technology and smartphones. With unprecedented access to information and communication, many parents have found themselves faced with the prospect that their child may become victim to some of technology’s more negative aspects. In these cases, more and more parents are turning to TeenSafe, a provider of services designed to keep kids safe in their use of modern technologies. Below we examine some of the ways in which parents are using the company’s services to protect kids while texting, surfing the internet, and more.

Monitoring Services

One major use for the signature service offered by TeenSafe is its ability to monitor a variety of the ways in which a child uses their phone (YouTube). These monitoring services provide parents with the ability to keep an eye on their child’s text messages, phone calls, web browsing, and third-party messaging usage. This ability to monitor a child’s activity acts as a means of ensuring that they are using technology in beneficial ways without falling prey to some of the more unsavory aspects of the online world.

The monitoring services offered by the company can be accessed through a central dashboard, which is available on its website. Data monitored in this fashion is securely encrypted through industry-leading SSL and Vormetric encryption which allows parents to rest easy knowing that their child’s data will not be accessible by third parties. Additionally, the company does not view the data itself, so parents and children are the only ones who can access it. More info on this subject can be viewed through the privacy policy accessible on the company’s website.

Location Tracking

Another feature of the service is its ability to view a child’s phone location and to view a history of the places the phone has been. This feature allows parents to keep track of their child’s whereabouts to ensure their safety and to locate the phone if it should become separated from its owner. In addition, this ability allows parents and children to be more communicative about a child’s plans when not at home and provides an easy method for parents to confirm that a child’s location matches these plans throughout the day.

Challenges in Modern Life

There are numerous other perils in modern life with which teens, and their parents, have to contend. One major concern is a child’s access to inappropriate content of a sexually-explicit nature. Sexually explicit imagery is widespread on the internet and many teens have reported accessing it while on their phone. In many cases, this access is accidental, with more than one in four children between the ages of ten and seventeen saying they’ve been exposed to unwanted sexual material. This is concerning for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the potential for such exposure to change a child’s attitude toward sexual behavior. A recent study has found that teens who view sexually explicit content of a violent nature are 600% more likely to force others into sexual behavior.

Another potentially dangerous situation stemming from the usage of technology is the potential for contact with online predators. As social media usage and other similar internet-based activity are now commonplace, so too is the practice of predators using such services to gain access to a child’s personal information. This type of information, such as contact info, interests, and acquaintances can be used to gain a child’s trust and ultimately place them in danger from those who intend on exploiting that trust.

The above situations are especially dangerous for children when compared with adults, due to the timeframe under which a brain naturally develops. Research has found that the prefrontal cortex of the brain doesn’t finish developing until a person’s mid-twenties. This area of the brains controls functions such as decision-making, impulse control, and judgment. Without a full-formed ability to engage in responsible behavior stemming from rational decision-making, a child is in an extremely vulnerable position when confronted with those who are looking to take advantage of them.

Though the pace of modern technology has unfortunately provided numerous situation which may place children in danger, it has also provided us with ways in which we can combat these dangers. The monitoring service TeenSafe, which allows parents to keep track of their child’s online habits and smartphone usage, is an effective tool in this fight. As technology continues to evolve and confront parents and children alike with new scenarios which may be potentially harmful, the use of these types of monitoring services will continue to be important when safeguarding a child’s wellbeing.

More about TeenSafe at https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/teensafe-inc