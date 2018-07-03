Robert Deignan’s Top 5 Gadgets for College Students

When your kids go off to college this fall, you want them to be prepared to succeed. College can be an intimidating new environment that is difficult for many kids to handle. Jumping into independence can be a challenge when you have never been far away from home. But equipping your children with the right technology sets them up to do their very best.

With summer just beginning, it may seem premature to talk about back to school preparations. But as we know all too well, these summer months blow by and we are usually left scrambling to catch up. Plus, you should give yourself plenty of time to find the right technology.

College can be challenging, but you can equip your child with some great technology to make the experience a little easier. Here are five gadgets to help your child get the most out of college.

1. Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

It’s not hard to imagine how noise-canceling headphones can come in handy at college. Let’s just say college dorms aren’t always the most appropriate environments for studying. Distractions are hiding around every corner, but with noise-canceling headphones, your child will feel like they are in their own world.

While libraries usually provide a nice place for peace and quiet, you’ll want your student to be able to study anywhere at any time. Libraries aren’t always open all night and might be a significant walk for your student. Set them up to study anywhere they please.

Bose and other reputable brands make great products that allow the headphones to easily sync with a smartphone. That means students can listen to podcasts as they walk from class to class or while lying in bed in the dorm room. Bose are so comfortable they can wear them all day and remain comfortable. They are great for extended study sessions in the dorm or at the library.

2. Tablet/Laptop Hybrid

You’ll want your young student to have an up-to-date laptop when they arrive at school. Tablet/Laptop Hybrids give the student the best of both worlds because they are easy to carry around while remaining user-friendly. A giant laptop can be an imposition to carry to class or use to take notes. Tablet/Laptop hybrids have detachable keyboards that make taking notes in class a breeze.

In the dorm room, your student can use the keyboard to type up a paper and lay in bed with the tablet and review notes or read chapters from the book. E-books are often cheaper than hard copies and a lot less work to lug around. Many tablet/laptop hybrids give students the capability of making notes right on the screen with a connected pen.

Moreover, most tablet/laptop hybrid sellers will have good customer support.

College courses are becoming more and more electronic. Books and homework material are often available online. Give your student a leg up with an easy-to-use hybrid. There are a lot of options out there for your laptop/tablet needs. You’ll want to shop with the student so that you can figure out together which version will best suit their needs.

3. Wearable Fitness Tracker

Academic excellence and good health go hand in hand. And there is a simple reason many incoming students gain weight when they get to college. Most college students get significantly less sleep than when they are home. Food is usually eaten buffet style at a cafeteria. As we all know, alcohol consumption is likely to go up. Add in that many high school athletes stop being as active in college and the whole college experience is a recipe for weight gain.

A wearable fitness tracker provides your student with the tools to stay fit. Its features are designed to help people stay healthy by raising awareness and pointing out deficits. A typical wearable will track heart rate, sleep quality, calories burned/steps taken. And it can all sync automatically to your smartphone. Knowledge is power, and a wearable is a great way to help your student stay aware and on top of their health.

They're also just a cool tool. Students can avoid disturbing their roommate by setting an alarm that vibrates on their wrist until they wake up. And they can sync the tracker with their phone, so they can see all their messages and calls right on their wrist. Some are even waterproof.

4. Somnox Pillow

The importance of sleep is difficult to overstate. Sleep is absolutely essential to the development of a young mind. Information is processed and made sense of while you sleep. Not only that, but a good night of sleep prepares you to be focused the next day. We all know how difficult it is to be at our best after a poor night of sleep.

Unfortunately, college is not an environment that’s conducive to a good night’s sleep. This is of particular concern since students are expected to give so much effort throughout the day. Fight back by giving your college student all the tools to get the best night of sleep possible. The Somnox Pillow was designed to help people get to sleep faster and to sleep longer and deeper.

The robot pillow does this by expanding and contracting in a way that simulates deep slow rhythmic breathing. The robot influences your own breathing when you hold it. This helps you fall asleep faster and sleep deeper. The slow rhythm sends a signal to your brain that it can relax. The end result is waking up clear, fresh, and ready to take on the day.

5. Dorm Fan

Simple but essential, a dorm fan is a must-have for any new college student. A hot dorm room can be the peak of misery. We’ve already addressed how important sleep is and lower temperatures are more conducive to falling asleep and staying asleep. Moreover, nobody likes to study in a warm room. Make sure your student can keep their room at a pleasant temperature. Their roommate will thank you too!

Conclusion

