Microsoft Announced Dolby Vision for Xbox One

Microsoft’s popular Xbox One gaming console will soon support Dolby Vision. According to The Verge, the company recently announced plans to integrate the advanced high-dynamic range (HDR) format into the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Originally unveiled June 2016, the Xbox One S is an upgraded version of Microsoft’s standard Xbox One console. It features a smaller and more compact design with physical power and eject buttons rather than touch-sensing buttons. Most important, though, the the Xbox One S supports 4K as well as HDR video formats, offering superior video quality compared to its predecessor.

The Xbox One X is also an upgraded version of the Xbox One console. Microsoft first unveiled the premium variant during a press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2017. At $500, the Xbox One X isn’t cheap, but it features several noteworthy upgrades. Powered by the Scorpio Engine SoC, with a built-in core-core processor, it provides faster speeds, better performance and improved video quality. Some games are being designed to leverage the hardware power of the Xbox One X. Known as Xbox One X Enhanced, these games are optimized to provide the best quality and performance for this premium console.

It appears that both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X will soon support Dolby Vision. Previously, the consoles only supported the HD10 HDR video format. Commonly used in high-end 4K televisions, including those manufactured by Samsung, Sony and Sharp, HD10 is the most widely used HDR video format. Developed by the UHD Alliance, it features a minimum color depth of 10 bits and the ability to provide up to 1,000 nits of illumination.

Dolby Vision is a newer and more advanced HDR format. It features 12-bit color depth as well as increased brightness. Currently, however, only a few devices support Dolby Vision. In addition to the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, other devices supporting this format include the Chromecast Ultra and Apple TV 4K.

Support for Dolby Vision is one of the ways that Microsoft is differentiating the Xbox One from the PlayStation 4. Sony’s gaming console only supports the HD10 HDR format. Gamers looking for the best quality video should consider buying the Xbox One S Xbox One X.