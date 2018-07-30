Amazon Prime Video Interface Is Getting Upgraded, Changes Are “Coming Soon”

In an attempt to continue their fight over subscribers with Netflix, Hulu, and others, Amazon has announced they are upgrading their Prime Video interface. The current user interface has been in place for a while, and many users feel that changes are long overdue. One of the biggest drawbacks has been the trouble with being able to find content that is free as part of Prime membership versus content that requires a payment. That seems like it is about to change.

As Tech Radar reported on Monday (July 29), Amazon Studio head Jen Salke confirmed that the Prime Video UI upgrade is currently in progress. Salke recently spoke at Amazon’s press tour for the Television Critics Association mentioning she’s already seen a “prototype phone.” She added that the phone showed “the interface that [Amazon is] working on that’s about to be — that’s in the middle of being developed and coming soon.”

The Amazon Studio head didn’t give any specifics as to what the new interface will include. However, she clarified that there isn’t a new Amazon phone in development. Salke said she was only referring to the “prototype phone UI,” Tech Radar reported. In addition, it appears that this upgrade will only be available on the Amazon Prime Video mobile app. That may cause some frustration for individuals who use Amazon on their devices including the Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and newer Fire TV Cube.

One of the changes coming to Prime Video will involve how Amazon decides which of their pilot shows get picked up for entire seasons. The longtime method they’ve used has involved users being able to vote on a poll to decide which show pilots they liked most. However, Amazon will begin to rely on their own statistical data for that decision on Prime Video.

As far as when the brand new Amazon Prime Video interface will be released, that’s still unknown. “Coming soon” was what Salke specified, with no date specified. Salke said that the team hasn’t really “felt an urgency to put a deadline on [the interface’s release].”

One has to wonder if this sort of UI change will also involve Amazon releasing some new tech devices releases in the future. The company released the Fire TV Cube this past June. The device is considered a mix of popular Echo and Fire TV devices that the company has tweaked over the years.