It’s been nearly eight years since Microsoft released the critically acclaimed open-world video game “Crackdown 2,” but you’ll have to wait a little longer for the next installment. According to The Verge, “Crackdown 3” won’t be released until 2019.

Microsoft originally announced “Crackdown 3” at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2014, saying it would be an exclusive title for the Xbox One. Just one year later, a spokesperson for the Redmond company said it would use the cloud computing framework Cloudgine to improve its performance on the console. But Microsoft has experienced a myriad of setbacks, forcing developers to delay the launch of “Crackdown 3.”

In August 2017, Microsoft said “Crackdown 3” would be released around the middle of 2018. The latest statement from Microsoft, however, confirms that it won’t be released until next year.

The first “Crackdown” was released February 2007 for the Xbox 360. Developed by Realtime Worlds and published by Microsoft, it places gamers in control of a genetically modified crime-fighting superhero in a dystopian future. The primary objective of “Crackdown” is to defeat three leaders of various crime syndicates. Like many open-world games, though, there’s plenty more to do in “Crackdown”.

“Crackdown” was one of the fastest-selling games for the Xbox 360. Within just six months of being released, Microsoft sold more than 1.5 million copies. Not surprisingly, “Crackdown” has received excellent reviews from critics. It currently has an 83 out of 100 rating on Metacritic and an 83.35 percent rating on GameRankings. Due to the massive success of “Crackdown,” Microsoft released a sequel “Crackdown 2,” in 2008.

But you’ll have to wait a little longer for “Crackdown 3.” So, what’s keeping develpers from finishing the third installment in the highly popular “Crackdown” franchise? While neither Microsoft nor Reagent Games have announced a reason for the delay, some sources cite the use of Cloudgine.

Microsoft is expected to offer “Crackdown 3” through its subscription-based gaming service, Game Pass. Available for $9.99 per month, Game Pass consists of more than 100 Xbox 360 and Xbox One games. While Game Pass isn’t a new service, it’s gained momentum in recent months following the platform’s support for Microsoft-exclusive titles like “Sea of Thieves” and “State of Decay 2.” And with “Crackdown 3” on the way, Microsoft will likely see even more Game Pass subscriptions.