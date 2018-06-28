How Canadian Cities are managing their Cities Using Technology

A Waterloo corridor that runs between major cities of Waterloo and Toronto in Canada is home to deer, coyotes and progressive technology organizations. Research in Motion, Google and multiple other start-ups have offices there. The area is currently preparing itself to be the next Silicon Valley. Having a region like this is crucial. It’s progressively becoming essential as modern cities turn to technology to assist them in solving issues like congestion and pollution. The managing director of the Institute of Quantum computing that is based in the corridor Bob Crow revealed that technology hubs are an essential aspect of any growing city. Many cities are very desperate for money and are serving its citizens with similar or less cash as compared to years ago.

A built-in is required to look for means of economizing whether it will be moving travelers around the city, making great use of the streets or even transporting people around more efficiently. Cities are in search of technological change. Bob’s area of research that is computing, can significantly offer services towards these ambitions. Mr Bob reported that Quantum sensors and Quantum computers would be utilized in the future. They have a profound ability to search for unstructured data and vital information that cities are increasingly in the move to collect and later address quickly. Technology has come a long way. Today, technology equipment, such as sensors, can be employed to discover and detect that trash in the rubbish bins needs to be emptied somewhere.

This way, a truck will come and empty the trash. Quantum technology can identify the rubbish bins and alert the bin Lorries at the same time. The technique by Quantum also reported that it could tell where cleaning needs to be done and necessary plans can be underway to empty the bins. The city of Montreal is looking up to artificial intelligence to utilize one of its most valuable assets that happen to be trees. At the beginning of the year, there was an Infra artificial intelligence that assisted in identifying ailing trees on the city streets. The artificial intelligence that was created was fed with the data of several healthy trees. Hence from there, the system was able to locate the ones the council wanted to replace and maintain.

Bettina Tratz-Ryan, a smart city expert, reported that the trees in Montreal are worth over half a billion Canadian dollars concerning how they manage to fight air pollution. The trees also see the elevation of property prices and general ambience. Bettina also revealed that proactive tree management is crucial for such like cities.