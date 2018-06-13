Google Just Made It Easier To Research Potential Colleges Of Interest For University Hopefuls

The United Nations recognizes 195 countries – at least one member of the U.N. recognizes six other countries outside of those 195 – across the planet. In addition to the six non-member states, those 201 countries collectively host some 23,000-odd loosely-defined institutions of higher education.

The United States of America is known around those 201 countries as the home of the world’s most popular, highest-quality climate of colleges and universities. While The Washington Post indicated in 2015 that the United States was home to roughly 5,300 unique, free-standing “colleges and universities,” such a statistic includes “everything from beauty schools to Harvard [University].”

However, the quote-unquote “true” count of traditional universities and colleges in the United States is tallied at roughly 2,600 unique institutions of higher education, suggests the Voice of America’s Special English Education Report.

Who cares?

Either way, the point is precisely this: selecting a four-year college or university to attend is stressful for both recent high school graduate and their older, non-traditional counterparts.

Most people only apply to a handful of schools. The broadest-reaching hopeful enrollees of some of the United States’ finest such institutions apply to tens of public and private higher education facilities. Even if someone did want to check out all 2,600-odd tried-and-true, traditional colleges and universities prior to attending one, visiting those schools even virtually – let alone researching them – would take just about every free day from a high school student’s freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Who noticed, besides – I don’t know – everyone who’s ever looked into attending colleges in the United States?

Google did. Not only have they noticed how difficult researching and visiting four-year higher education organizations are; Google’s globally-popular search engine featured an update yesterday, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that effectively places accurate, meaningful, relevant, and the Internet’s most-often-searched information about particular colleges and universities and four-year institutions in general in the form of Snippets atop searches for specific facilities of higher education.

Even some of the nation’s most popular, highly-regarded schools inadvertently make material, need-to-know requirements, statistics, and other information difficult to find. Further, very few institutions share identical website layouts with one another; such a lack of standardization makes university research for potential enrollees frustrating at best, if not downright discouraging at its worst.

Google’s “flash cards” of college information has now changed such all-too-well-known pains of finding universities to attend.