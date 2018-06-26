Effective Communication using Technology

Quite often, many speakers and people, in general, have trouble delivering what they intended to or ware expected of them. The human brain is an enemy of silence that causes it to seal gaps with words. Therefore, if an individual isn’t aware of what to say next, their statement includes filler words. Unfortunately, when this happens, one seems unsure, unprepared and uncertain. Occasionally, such incidences occur when a person is under high-tension conditions making words come out ahead of thoughts. This may take account of a job interview or a significant presentation. The sad thing about this is that it kills our credibility in addition to detracting them from their message.

According to Katy Temple, the audience tends to change focus from the message being delivered to the filler words used. Temple is a communications trainer and ex-Emmy award-winning sports journalist. A reasonable number of individuals are aware of using filler words, but some do not acknowledge how often they use them. In an approach to help overcome this significant challenge and perfect speaking skills, Katy shares steps of eliminating filler words.

The first phase involves recording your speech. An individual can record himself in instances such phone calls and meeting. Afterward, they can analyze the extent to which they use the filler words. Eliminating them can only be achieved through awareness of how often you use them. This alerts your mind on when you tend to use filler words and stop yourself before you do. Phase two involves continuous daily practice. The awareness created above brings about a conscious determination to moderate using filler words. For effectiveness, it is advisable to practice this in your everyday activities like phone calls and one-on conversation with friends. To avoid incompetence, one should prepare and rehearse out loud. This involves familiarity with the content which you are going to present. Here, writing points acts as a reminder of increasing the flow of speech.

A club recognized as the toastmaster’s records speeches made by speakers live. Being attentive someone is recording keeps you alert in eliminating them. Also, it’s worthy to keep a company of decent speakers. According to the article, many people use filler words for fear of being silent. Silence creates suspense in addition to allowing the audience to digest your speech. Emphasis on critical words is professional and takes the position of overusing pauses. Michael Souveroff, a presentation trainer, echoes the importance of supplementing a break with the speech keywords.

In conclusion, nervousness is linked to using filler words quite often. Therefore, there’s need to be comfortable while giving a speech by taking slow, deep breaths before speaking. It is advisable to maintain your normal physical behavior.