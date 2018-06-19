Android Messages Now Available for Web

Google has updated Android Messages to support web messaging. Previously, the Mountain View company’s text and chat app was limited strictly to Android devices. According to TechCrunch, however, web users can now send and receive messages as well.

With the newly updated Android Messages app, Android users and web users can message each other. So, how does this cross-compatibility feature work? On the official Android Messages website, users can scan Quick Response (QR) code using the Messages app on their smartphone or tablet computer. Once scanned, the website will sync the user’s data with his or her Android Messages account, thereby allowing him or her to send and receive messages.

You’ll also see an option on the Android Messages website to “Remember this computer.” When enabled, this feature will remember your account information so that you don’t have to scan the QR code each time you use it.

Google recommends that Android Messages users connect to Wi-Fi when sending and receiving messages to save their mobile data. Even if you’re using the web-based portal, Messages will still transfer data through your mobile device. And if your device isn’t connected to Wi-Fi, it will use your mobile data. This is especially true if you send and receive large files over Messages. While text messages use very little data, high-resolution photos and long videos will use a substantial amount of data. As long as your device is connected to Wi-Fi, though, you don’t have to worry about Messages consuming your mobile data.

Google has been working vigorously to improve and modernize Android Messages. In April, the search engine giant announced plans to adopt a new messaging protocol. Known as Universal Profile for Rich Communication Services (RCS), it’s designed to replace the company’s existing short message service (SMS) protocol. With RCS, Messages users have greater control over their conversations and, most importantly, can send and receive large files.

Cross-compatibility support for the web brings Android Messages in line with Apple iMessage. Apple recently updated its signature messaging service to support web-based access. Now, Android users can do the same.

Don’t panic if you’re unable to use Android Messages on the web. Google says its currently rolling out this feature and it may take a week until all users receive it.