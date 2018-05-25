You Can Now Track Amazon Packages In Real Time

You can now track your Amazon package deliveries in real time. As reported by The Verge, the online e-commerce company is rolling out a new tool package-tracking tool. Known as Amazon Map Tracker, it reveals the location of a customer’s package as it’s being delivered to his or her location.

Amazon Map Tracker is available to all Amazon customers in the United Kingdom and the United States. Customers can access it by opening the order confirmation email sent by Amazon or by navigating to the “Your Orders” section of their Amazon account. When accessed, Map Tracker displays a live map with a dot indicating the package’s current location.

There are a few instances in which Map Tracker won’t work, however. According to Amazon, packages being delivered to a wish list or gift address won’t show on Map Tracker. This is done to protect the privacy of the person who’s receiving the delivery.

Although its primary purpose is to track package deliveries, Amazon Map Tracker has other useful features. Customers, for example, can use the tool to specify a safe drop-off location or delivery time. This makes Map Tracker particularly useful for apartment tenants and residents of multifamily dwellings.

Unfortunately, Amazon Map Tracker is somewhat limited at this time. Reports show that packages delivered via UPS, USPS and FedEx aren’t tracked by the tool. Furthermore, it’s only available in major cities. If you live in a rural area, Map Tracker may not provide you with real-time tracking of your Amazon packages.

You won’t see your package in Amazon Map Tracker immediately after placing the order on Amazon. Rather, it may take several hours for it to show. If you have the Amazon app on your smartphone, though, Amazon will send you a notification when tracking is available.

It’s frustrating when you order a product online but don’t receive it by the specified delivery date. Amazon does a pretty good job at delivering packages on time. However, its unparalleled volume of sales means that some deliveries will inevitably fall behind schedule. Using the company’s new Map Tracker tool, customers can see the exact location of their package, giving them peace of mind knowing that it’s on the way.