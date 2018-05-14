TiVo Rolling Out New DVR Update With Amazon Alexa Support

TiVo is rolling out a new update to its Premiere, Roamio and Bolt DVRs that includes support for Amazon Alexa. According to The Verge, this update will allow users to control their DVR box by speaking voice commands to an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo or Echo Dot. Among other things, users can play recorded content, change channels, launch apps, skip commercials, pause, reward and fast forward.

DVRs have become increasingly popular in recent years. Statistics show that 53 percent of U.S. households had a DVR in 2016, up from 44 percent in 2011. These multi-functional devices are primarily used for storing TV shows and media as they air so that users can watch them at a later time. It’s not uncommon for DVR boxes to feature 1TB of storage space, allowing users to store up to 500 hours of high-definition media.

However, many DVRs also support third-party apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now and Showtime Anytime. Users can download and install the apps on their DVR. Once installed, users can launch them to access content from the respective streaming service provider. It’s important to note that DVR users must still purchase a subscription from the service provider.

TiVo’s update will improve the functionality of its DVR boxes even further by integrating support for Amazon’s digital assistant. According to reports, though, users won’t be able to search for shows or movies using Alexa. If a user wants to find an upcoming airing of a specific TV show or movie, he or she must perform the search within the DVR rather than using Alexa. For most users, this is a minor inconvenience at best and shouldn’t sway their opinion on TiVo.

Founded in the late 1990s, TiVo has become one of the world’s leading DVR companies. Its products are available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. TiVo has differentiated itself from its competitors by integrating unique features like Season Passes and Wish Lists. The former allows users to record every new episode of a TV show whereas the latter allows users to find and record shows that match their interests.

TiVo says the new update should be pushed to all compatible DVR boxes by the beginning of June.