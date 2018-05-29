Pandora Launches Premium Plan for Families

Pandora has launched a new premium plan for families. According to TechCrunch, the Oakland-based streaming music company recently rolled out a family version of its premium service, allowing users to share their account with up to five friends and family members.

Pandora’s standard, non-family premium plan costs $9.99 per month. If a user wants to share his or her account with other people, though, he or she must upgrade to the new family plan, which costs $14.99 per month or $164.98 per year. Choosing the latter allows users to save a little over $1 each month over the normal monthly price.

Of course, family sharing isn’t a new concept for online streaming music services. Spotify and Apple Music offer similar plans, both of which cost $14.99 per month and allow users to share their account with up to five friends and family members. This is the first time, however, that Pandora has launched its own family share plan.

Pandora’s new family plan offers all the features of its traditional premium plan, including the ability to search for specific songs, create custom playlists, like or dislike songs, receive personalized album recommendations and more. However, it also offers several new features, one of which is personalized playlists for each family member. Known as Out Soundtrack, this feature automatically chooses a list of songs for each family member based on their history. Users of Pandora’s new family premium plan can also download music so that they can listen to it on their device without the need for an active internet connection.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of Pandora’s premium plan is that it doesn’t feature ads. This is essentially how Pandora and many other streaming music services make money with their free plans. Companies pay to run their audio ads on Pandora’s free music service, hoping to attract buyers and generate sales. With the premium plan, though, users can enjoy unlimited ad-free streaming music.

Founded January 2000 by entrepreneurs Tim Westergren, Jon Kraft and Will Glaser, Pandora has become one of the largest and most popular streaming music services in the United States. Statistics show that more than 81 million people use Pandora. And considering that it’s only available in the United States, that’s a pretty good chunk of the population.