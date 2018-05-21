OnePlus Launches Bullets Wireless Earphones

The Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has added wireless earphones to its product portfolio. Known as Bullets Wireless, the earphones feature a slim, ergonomic design and deliver high-quality sound. While they may pale in comparison to some of the more expensive wireless earphones on the market, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless is an attractive choice for budget-conscious users.

According to CNET, OnePlus is selling the Bullets Wireless for $69 through its official website. In comparison, Apple sells the BeatsX wireless earphones for $150. Aside from its low price, the Bullets Wireless are designed with soft silicone winglets to prevent them from falling off the ears. Whether you’re sitting in the office or working out at the gym, you don’t have to worry about the Bullets Wireless falling off your ears. The rubber-like material holds the winglets to your ears, allowing you to focus on other tasks like typing or lifting weights instead of fidgeting with your earphones.

Many people are reluctant to buy wireless earphones or headphones, fearing the device will run out of battery. The Bullets Wireless features a built-in battery that must be recharged, but OnePlus says that it will offer up to eight hours of use on a single charge. Best of all, you can recharge it using a standard Android charger. Furthermore, the Bullets Wireless feature a fast-charging mode that can provide five hours of power in just 10 minutes of charging.

The Bullets Wireless aren’t your ordinary wireless earphones. The left- and right-ear buds are magnetic. And when they connect to each other, it pauses the music. This is intended to help users control their music. Users can connect the left- and right-ear buds to pause a song or disconnect them to resume the song. This feature, however, is only available in certain OnePlus smartphones.

Although the company was founded in 2013, OnePlus didn’t release its first product, the OnePlus One, until 2014. The Android-powered handset quickly rose to the charts, receiving a 4.5-star rating by TechRadar. Since then, OnePlus has released four subsequent smartphones: the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 4 and OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 22.