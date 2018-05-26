Google Partners With PayPal for Payment Integration

Google has partnered with PayPal to provide users with a new method of payment. According to TechRadar, this partnership allows users to purchase YouTube Music and other premium services and digital products offered by Google using their PayPal account.

Google and PayPal have worked together in the past. In 2014, Google integrated PayPal into Google Play, allowing users to purchase Android apps using their PayPal account. This new partnership, however, goes even further by integrating PayPal into all Google’s services. Whether a user wants to purchase Google Music, YouTube Premium, an Android app or any other Google service, he or she can do so using their PayPal account.

To take advantage of this integration, users must first connect their PayPal account to their Google Play account. Once connected, users can pay for digital products and services directly from Google Play, thus eliminating the need for users to log in to PayPal each time they make a purchase. As long as the user’s PayPal account is linked to his or her Google Play account, they can make purchased straight from the latter.

With Google integrating PayPal into payment solutions, the search engine giant will likely benefit from increased sales. Previously, users were redirected from one of Google’s websites to PayPal’s website when they wanted to purchase a product or service using their PayPal account. This added another step to the purchase process, discouraging some users from proceeding. Now, however, Google has streamlined the process by allowing users to make purchases using their PayPal account without ever leaving the website.

It’s important to note that Google users can’t buy physical products with their PayPal account. If a user wants to buy a Google Home smart speaker or Pixel 2 XL, for example, he or she will have to use an alternative method of payment, such as a credit card or debit card. It’s unclear why Google has prohibited the purchase of physical products with PayPal, but some reports say it’s a security measure to protect against fraudulent transactions.

In a statement, PayPal said it shares common goals with Google Pay, and that it wants to create an easier, simpler method of payment for internet users.