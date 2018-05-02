Google Announces $50 Discount on

Google has slashed the price of its Clips camera attachment for smartphones by $50. As reported by TechCrunch, the attachment is now available for $199. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on Clips without paying the full retail price, now is the perfect time to buy.

The Mountain View company first announced Clips during a press event in October 2017. It wasn’t until January 27, 2018, however, when Clips officially went on sale. Supported by most Android smartphones and tablet computers, Clips automatically records moments using Google’s proprietary machine learning algorithm. Once secured to the top of the device, it records moments that Google’s algorithm deems important or relevant. You can identify when Clips is recording by looking at the LED indicator. When recording, this indicator light flashes.

Millions of smartphone owners use their mobile devices to record videos. It’s a richer form of media than standard photos, allowing users to capture important moments in their lives. With most smartphones, however, users must manually record videos by pressing a button or performing a voice command. Google Clips simplifies the process by automatically recording videos.

Even when it’s not recording, Clips is constantly analyzing the landscape in search of the perfect moment. It looks for personal expressions, framing, lighting and other elements. If Clips believes that a moment is worthy of a video, it will automatically record. And once that moment is over, it will stop recording. This means the user doesn’t have to worry about pressing buttons to start or stop recording.

So, what prompted Google to lower the price of Clips? Google hasn’t announced a reason for the attachment’s reduced price, but some experts believe Clips was initially too expensive for most mobile users. Since Google launched Clips earlier this year, the attachment has been priced at $249. It’s possible that Google had a hard time selling Clips at this price, so it lowered the price by $50. Regardless of the reason, it’s a pretty big discount that’s sure to attract buyers to Google’s innovative camera attachment for smartphones.

Clips will remain on sale until May 13, after which it will revert back to its original price of $249. You can purchase Clips, with free shipping, at the official Google Store.