NewsWatch TV Reviews Tech Products at Mobile World Congress and SXSW 2018

The team at NewsWatch TV logged some airline miles recently, attendeding both the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference in Austin. Spending weeks on end traveling to beautiful locations and learning about the latest in the tech world was right up this team’s alley.

NewsWatch TV Reviews Huawei Matebook X



While there, NewsWatch TV reviewed some of the top new technology from this year’s MWC. The first NewsWatch TV Review took a look at a company called Huawei and their new Matebook X Pro. Last year Huawei came out with a Matebook X, and that was a direct competitor to the Macbook. The Matebook X Pro is now a competitor to the Macbook Pro.

First of all, the Matebook X Pro – suitable competition for the Macbook Pro — is obviously bigger than the Matebook X from last year. It has extra selections of ports and also adds a slick new touchscreen with anti-fingerprint coding.

The laptop does have a camera, but it’s recessed — it’s hidden between the F6 and F7 keys. It’s a spring-loaded button that you push, and it pops up for privacy concerns. The biggest issue is that unfortunately, it’s at a bit of an unflatteringly low angle.

The Huawei Matebook X Pro has the same fingerprint reader as their phones, which is chipset-based, and means it securely stores your fingerprint on your computer and not on the cloud. This is again focused on privacy concerns.

They estimate that the laptop’s battery life is about 12 hours of 1080p video playback and it comes with a fast-charging charger that provides 6 hours of battery life after a 30-minute charge — very convenient and fast.

According to Huawei, the laptop is made of high-grade aluminum alloy, that’s the same type they use for aviation purposes. So if you’re worried about your laptop bending or breaking in your backpack, this should help alleviate that concern.

The laptop is 14.6 millimeters thick and around 3 pounds in weight, so while it looks compact, it doesn’t quite feel like it. It’s got a little bit of a heavy feel to it. However, it is extremely fashionable, has very small beveled edges, and has a high-end look to it. Currently, it comes in space grey and mystic silver. It comes preloaded with Windows, so if you’re a Windows person, this is definitely going to be up your alley.

Overall, this is a very nice computer and, in our opinion, is going to be of the same quality as the actual Macbook Pro – the one it’s taking direct aim at. And if you’re a Windows person, this is going to be an affordable and high-quality option.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Review by NewsWatch

Next up, NewsWatch TV Reviews checked out the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus – Samsung’s brand-new phone that they unveiled at this year’s MWC.

Overall, the S9 is really just an upgrade over the S8. There are a lot of changes they made and also some major fixes. The first fix was going to be the fingerprint scanner. In the past, for the S8, it was next to the camera which makes it tough when trying to unlock the phone. Inevitably the user will touch the camera and get some finger oils on it. They’ve changed it this year, so it is underneath the camera, a quality upgrade.

The biggest upgrade though is the camera. First off, it now has automatic aperture. So in those low-light situations, the camera is going to switch to an F1-5, so that means that it will actually increase the brightness. Now if it’s in a brighter situation, it’s going to do an F.2-4 aperture and capture the background in the photo. It also has the portrait mode, or what they call “Live Focus,” so it’s going to blur the background to get those super beautiful shots you see on the iPhone 10. One thing to note is that “Live Focus” is only with the S9 Plus and not with the regular S9. Another important thing to note is that the phone has kept the phone jack, something the Google pixel and the iPhone have gotten rid of completely, so it’s very refreshing to see that is still around.

The display is 5.8 inches for the S9 and 6.2 inches for the S9 Plus. Both phones also come with stereo surround sound, so you can get excellent audio if you’re just walking around the house. This means in some situations you won’t have to have a Bluetooth speaker.

Now there are some negatives, of course. The AR emojis are pretty creepy and not in that “cute” way, especially by comparison to the iPhone 10 emojis which are very much loved by everyone. The backing is also made of glass which makes it a little fingerprint prone, so you’re most likely going to want to get a case.

About Mobile World Congress 2018

The GSMA Mobile World Congress, which takes place every year in Barcelona is one of the biggest tech and mobile conferences throughout the world. In 2018 alone, during the conference from Feb. 26 to March 1, MWC had over 107,000 people attend from 205 countries.

Of those in attendance, 65 percent came from Europe, while 14 percent traveled from the Asia Pacific region. North America was also represented well, with 10 percent of the attendees coming from there. The country with the most attendees was Spain, with 32 percent of those in attendance. The United States was the country with the second-highest attendance.

Over 2,400 exhibitors were highlighting their newest and latest mobile technology. Some of the exhibitors included AT&T, Lenovo, MasterCard, Microsoft, IBM, Verizon Wireless and Sony Mobile Communications Inc. The BMW Personal CoPilot Experience exhibit showed off an autonomous car that was a big hit with attendees.

Women were well-represented at the conference, making up 24 percent of everyone in attendance. That number was up from 21 percent in 2016. One of the programs offered at the Congress was called Women4Tech. It encouraged gender equality and diversity in the tech industry.

The conference draws in executives from companies that make devices, software, internet companies and infrastructure providers, as well as mobile operators. At this year’s conference, there were 7,700 CEOs in attendance.

Speakers come from around the world to speak to those in attendance. This year, there were 350 speakers who shared their insight and expertise. Some of this year’s speakers included Ran Krauss, CEO and co-founder of Airobotics; Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide; Christopher Young, CEO of McAfee; Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint; and Kathy Calvin, President and CEO of United Nations Foundation.

For start-ups, the Mobile World Congress is a great place to network with key players in their respective industries. The 4YFN program gave start-ups the chance to draw attention to their ideas and gave them access to investors and corporations. More than one million meetings took place during the event – it’s a great place to do business as well as meet like-minded individuals.

Even the youth were welcomed – the YoMo program brought in more than 14,000 students, educators, and professionals so kids could learn more about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, design/art, and math) developments.

The event is highly publicized as well as well attended – over 3,500 media and industry analysts were there to give coverage of the event throughout the world. One of the media sources in attendance was NewsWatch TV.

NewsWatch TV has attended Mobile World Congress for the past six years and reviewed some of the hottest companies and products at the show. Co-host of NewsWatch, Michelle Ison, did a segment in which she asked attendees to name what they most enjoyed seeing.

About SXSW 2018

In March 2018, NewsWatch TV attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. The conference allows an inside look at what’s on the horizon in the fields of culture, film, music, and technology.

The conference gave NewWatch TV the chance to review a bunch of cool items, such as the Bose company’s sound-based augmented reality prototype glasses. Bose is planning to send 10,000 of the augmented reality glasses to developers and manufacturers this summer.

These glasses use data from embedded motion sensors, along with GPS information from a user’s phone, and link the two through Bluetooth. The combination of technology works because the GPS lets the glasses know where the person is currently standing and the motion sensors let the device know which direction the people are heading and where they are looking. The glasses have built-in speakers that don’t go into the user’s ear, which means they’re better from a safety standpoint than earbuds would be.

The NewsWatch TV Reviews of the glasses were formed after they put the product to a real-life test while walking through Austin. As the NewsWatch crew found out, the glasses were easy to use. To receive information about the houses or venues that were passed during the walk, the user just has to double tap the touch pad on the glasses.

Although sunglasses contained the augmented reality devices, the company could branch out and put them in other products too, like helmets and hats.

