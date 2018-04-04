New Drone Tech Hits The Market

Drones have been used in military applications for years and years. While such drones are different from those available to consumers in today’s world in just about every manner possible – they are, in fact, similar in the vein of not requiring humans to actively be on board to control them.

Further, modern drones – at least the commercial drones, most of which are quadcopters, tiny, and don’t cost the millions of dollars that military-use drones do – are available on the Internet and in stores, unlike military drones. Unless you’re a leading member of the United States Department of Defense, you shouldn’t know where to begin ordering such high-grade, unmanned, deadly military drones.

Here’s some important tech news related to the drones that are popular outside of executive branches of government – Zipline, a drone development and manufacturing company, best known as the creator of a drone that was capable of securing and delivering reasonably small medical necessities to rural areas around the globe these drones were actually utilized in the small African country of Rwanda.

Today, Tuesday, Apri 3, 2018, Zipline has declared that it has developed what should be the fastest delivery drone at the commercial level. The fastest speed that the drone will perform at is 128 kilometers per hour, or just short of 80 miles per hour.

The robot features two fixed wings, unlike tons of other drones, as the vast majority of commercial drones use four wings that each of which are set roughly 90 degrees from one another in a cross-like pattern.

Zipline is considered to be a reputable source in the world of drones, as its products have already made it roughly 300,000 kilometers throughout the African nation of Rwanda – and that’s just since the medical product delivery service began roughly 18 months ago, in October 2016.

The company has even started flying the same drones that it has used in Rwanda in Tanzania, all of which have been and are being used to transport small medical necessities like tiny instruments to perform surgeries and medicines that are rare or not widely spread across the African continent.

According to the chief executive of Zipline, Keller Rinaudo, the company will be able to put a whopping five hundred flights each and every day from just one hub, ten times more than in the past.