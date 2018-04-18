Intel Takes Aim At Improving Security Without Taxing CPUs

The Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities shook the computing world overnight. Intel scrambled to provide consumers and cybersecurity researchers with more information. From there, countless hours were spent deploying patches to these vulnerabilities. A quick response from Intel was appreciated, but the patches affect CPU performance. Now Intel needs to exercise further caution when it comes to security.

Recent announcements from the company show it’s making progress on this front.

Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) Announced

Threat Detection Technology is Intel’s software designed to protect consumers. With TDT, a computer can scan for malware and other threats without taxing the CPU. Regular workloads for malware scanning often amount to nearly 30% of CPU resources. TDT relies upon a machine’s GPU instead and taxes the CPU at less than a 5% rate on average. Therefore, consumers can expect faster scanning times and more available resources.

Advanced Platform Telemetry is included with TDT. When a scan is performed, Threat Detection Technology will scan the operating system as well as the processor itself. Simply put, machine learning allows TDT to detect anomalies and potential threats due to processor abnormalities. Both TDT and Advanced Platform Telemetry will be compatible with most 6th, 7th, and 8th generation processors from Intel.

A Good Start From Intel

Malware and virus scanning software comes with various complaints from consumers. Without a doubt, muted CPU performance while the scan runs is a big sticking point. Intel’s moves with TDT and APT will surely excite consumers, assuming the software works as intended. Older CPUs especially struggle to remain functional as a malware scanner runs in the background, and scans may take 30 minutes to 1 hour on average.

Intel Needs To Protect Consumers and Users

After Spectre and Meltdown, Intel knows it needs to make improvements to save face. The company cannot withstand another major security vulnerability today. Consequences would be swift and devastating to Intel’s bottom line. Fortunately, these moves from Intel show the company cares about security and is making improvements. Consumers should consider TDT and APT first steps in the right direction and promise of things to come.

Threat Detection Technology is only one piece of the puzzle, though. Intel’s commitment to security is just beginning, and more solutions will arrive in the coming months. For that reason, consumers should feel confident about where overall security is heading, and other companies will be available to fill in the gaps.